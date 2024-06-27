[Latest] Global Ceiling Fans Market Size/Share Worth USD 17.6 Billion by 2033 at a 4.5% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, Growth Rate, Value)

Austin, TX, USA, June 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Ceiling Fans Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type (Standard Fan, Decorative Fan, Energy Saving Fan, Others), By Application (Residential, Commercial), By Sale Channels (Offline, Online), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2024–2033” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Ceiling Fans Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 11.5 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 12.3 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 17.6 Billion by 2033, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 4.5% during the forecast period 2024 to 2033.”

Ceiling Fans Market: Overview

Electrical devices called ceiling fans are frequently mounted on ceilings to offer cooling and air movement in interior areas. Ceiling fans function by producing airflow that aids in the distribution of air across a space. They are made up of revolving blades, a motor, and a housing unit.

Several significant factors are influencing the direction of the global ceiling fan market. The growing focus on long-term sustainability and energy efficiency is one noteworthy development. To minimize power usage and environmental effects, sustainable designs and energy-efficient features are becoming increasingly important to producers as well as customers.

Another popular trend is the integration of intelligent technology, with capabilities like voice commands, home-automation compatibility, and usage of remote controls growing widespread. Innovation in fan aesthetics and materials is also being fueled by the increased desire for visually beautiful designs that suit contemporary home décors.

Growing financial resources and fast urbanization are driving strong growth in emerging countries, especially in Latin America and Asia-Pacific. In general, the market for ceiling fans is changing to include more visually beautiful, technologically sophisticated, and energy-efficient options to meet the diverse needs of consumers worldwide.

By type, the standard fan segment held the highest market share in 2023 and is expected to keep its dominance during the forecast period 2024-2033 Energy efficiency, the incorporation of smart technology for automated and remote management, sleek and contemporary designs, and a greater emphasis on environmentally friendly materials and production techniques are the trends in standard fans.

By application, the residential segment held the highest market share in 2023 and is expected to keep its dominance during the forecast period 2024-2033. The need for affordable cooling, energy efficiency, and comfort drives the market for ceiling fans among residential consumers. All around the world, ceiling fans offer a cost-effective and environmentally responsible way to keep appropriate indoor temperatures.

By sale channels, the offline segment held the highest market share in 2023 and is expected to keep its dominance during the forecast period 2024-2033. Sales of ceiling fans are driven by offline channels because they are more accessible and enable customers to examine items in person. Offline merchants can offer instant satisfaction and individualized support, which improves the whole shopping experience.

Rapid urbanization, the demands of a tropical environment, the desire for energy efficiency, technical improvements, the growth of the middle class, and a cultural dependence on fans for air circulation are the main causes of the demand for ceiling fans in Asia-Pacific.

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Limited is an Indian electrical devices firm based in Mumbai, India. The firm offers fans, pumps, LED lights, air coolers, water heaters, air conditioners, appliances for the kitchen, and other lighting and electrical consumer durables.

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2024 USD 12.3 Billion Projected Market Size in 2033 USD 17.6 Billion Market Size in 2023 USD 11.5 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 4.5% CAGR Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2033 Key Segment By Type, Application, Sale Channels and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

CMI has comprehensively analyzed the Global Ceiling Fans market . The driving forces, restraints, challenges, opportunities, and key trends have been explained in depth to depict in depth scenario of the market. Segment wise market size and market share during the forecast period are duly addressed to portray the probable picture of this Global Ceiling Fans industry.

The competitive landscape includes key innovators, after market service providers, market giants as well as niche players are studied and analyzed extensively concerning their strengths, weaknesses as well as value addition prospects. In addition, this report covers key players profiling, market shares, mergers and acquisitions, consequent market fragmentation, new trends and dynamics in partnerships.

Key Offerings:

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2024−2033

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Leading Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Types of Services, by End-User Services, and by regions

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Ceiling Fans Market: Regional Analysis

By region, Ceiling Fans market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa. The Asia-Pacific dominated the global Ceiling Fans market in 2023 with a market share of 47.6% and is expected to keep its dominance during the forecast period 2024-2033.

The fast industrialization of Asia-Pacific and the rising need for energy-efficient cooling solutions are what are fuelling the market’s expansion. Furthermore, ceiling fans are in great demand due to the region’s tropical environment, particularly in Southeast Asian, Chinese, and Indian nations.

Innovations in technology, such as the incorporation of energy-efficient technologies and intelligent features, also drive market growth. In addition, as the middle class grows and their disposable budgets rise, ceiling fans are becoming more and more popular for both home and business use.

Another factor contributing to the Asia-Pacific region’s market domination is cultural preferences and the historic dependence on ceiling fans for air circulation. All things considered, a confluence of demographic, meteorological, and technical variables keeps the Asia-Pacific ceiling fan market growing strongly.

(We customized your report to meet your specific research requirements. Inquire with our sales team about customizing your report.)

Still, Looking for More Information? Do OR Want Data for Inclusion in magazines, case studies, research papers, or Media?

Email Directly Here with Detail Information: support@custommarketinsights.com

List of the prominent players in the Ceiling Fans Market:

Hunter Fan Company

Casablanca Fan Company

Emerson Electric Co.

Minka Group

Monte Carlo Fan Company

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd.

Panasonic Corporation

Westinghouse Electric Corporation

Havells India Limited

Fanimation

Kichler Lighting LLC

Gulf Coast Fans

Orient Electric Limited

Matthews Fan Company

Craftmade International Inc.

Progress Lighting

TroposAir

Luminance Brands

SMC Corporation

Vento Fans

Others

The Ceiling Fans Market is segmented as follows:

By Type

Standard Fan

Decorative Fan

Energy Saving Fan

Others

By Application

Residential

Commercial

By Sale Channels

Offline

Online

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

