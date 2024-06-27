Battle of Memes Sponsors Blockbuster Boxing Event with Over 30M Live Views, Shaking Up the Crypto World

Dubai, UAE, June 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a groundbreaking move that sets a new standard in the cryptocurrency world, Battle of Memes ($BAOM) is proud to announce its official sponsorship of the year’s largest celebrity boxing event. This unprecedented collaboration marks a monumental leap forward in the integration of pop culture and the crypto industry, signaling the dawn of a new era where memes and mainstream entertainment collide like never before.



Battle of Memes is the brainchild of one of the most esteemed teams in the crypto space, composed of visionaries committed to driving mass adoption of cryptocurrencies. The project stands apart with its innovative approach, leveraging high-profile marketing strategies to propel $BAOM to unparalleled heights. As the singular future of memes in the crypto world, Battle of Memes is poised to dominate the market through strategic engagements and a relentless push towards becoming a household name in digital finance.

The Big News: Social Knockout X Battle of Memes

In a historic first for meme-based cryptocurrencies, Battle of Memes will sponsor the biggest celebrity boxing event of the year, boasting over 30 million live views. This event will feature major social media personalities, including MoVlogs, making his much-anticipated fighting debut. With 11.4 million YouTube subscribers and 4.5 million Instagram followers, MoVlogs brings a massive fanbase to the ring, ensuring widespread exposure for $BAOM.

Official Social Knockout announcement: https://www.instagram.com/reel/C8rJHgYJSuc



Additionally, the event will see the fighting debut of international celebrity Abdu Rozik, further amplifying the global reach and impact of this collaboration. The event will be broadcast live on sports.tv and multiple television channels, offering an unprecedented platform for $BAOM.

A New Milestone in Meme Crypto Marketing

This landmark sponsorship showcases $BAOM’s commitment to breaking new ground in the meme crypto space. By aligning with a high-profile, widely viewed event, Battle of Memes underscores its innovative marketing prowess, a feat no other meme coin has achieved. This bold move is set to revolutionize how meme coins are perceived and marketed, pushing $BAOM to the forefront of the crypto world.

Presale on Solana: A Gateway to the Future

Currently, the presale for Battle of Memes is live on Solana’s PinkSale platform, offering early adopters a chance to be part of this revolutionary project. Investors are encouraged to seize this opportunity and join the $BAOM community at the ground level.

The presale is available at the following link:

https://www.pinksale.finance/solana/launchpad/3EBmtHuJZok19NFnzNA9e258RKbYegu6rJzAV4ztQyso.

What’s Next for $BAOM?

Battle of Memes is equipped with a seven-figure marketing budget, ensuring sustained and impactful promotional activities. One of the standout features of the project is the Tap to Earn Fight Arena, which already boasts over 1 million users. This engaging platform allows users to participate in virtual fights, earning rewards and enhancing the $BAOM ecosystem.

In addition to its innovative gameplay, $BAOM is gearing up for listings on Tier 1 and Tier 2 centralized exchanges (CEX), broadening its accessibility and liquidity. The project is also set to collaborate with top-tier influencers, international celebrities, and prominent crypto callers, ensuring a widespread and diversified promotional reach. Furthermore, a CoinMarketCap (CMC) prelisting is in the pipeline, signaling the project’s commitment to transparency and accessibility.

Join the Battle of Memes Community

The Battle of Memes team invites crypto enthusiasts and investors to join the revolution. Experience the excitement in the Memecoins Fight Club, where every battle forges legends, and challenges are a constant thrill. Guided by FOGE, the fighting icon, every participant will navigate epic clashes and emerge as part of the growing $BAOM legend.

Are you ready to rumble? Visit our website at https://www.battleofmemes.vip/, and connect with us on Twitter at https://x.com/battleofmemes_ and Telegram at https://t.me/BattleofmemesSOL2 to stay updated on all the latest news and developments.

About Battle of Memes

Battle of Memes ($BAOM) is set to redefine the boundaries of meme cryptocurrencies, driving innovation, mass adoption, and unprecedented engagement through high-profile marketing and strategic partnerships. The future of memes in crypto starts now.

Battle of Memes

https://www.battleofmemes.vip/

Disclaimer:

