RAJANT EXPANDS GLOBAL PRESENCE ADDING TWO INTERNATIONAL LOCATIONS

Malvern, Pennsylvania (USA), June 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rajant Corporation, the pioneer of Kinetic Mesh® wireless networks, has expanded its global presence with offices in Novara, Italy, and Lviv, Ukraine. Staff in Italy is leading Rajant’s work with its Reios IoT platform, which allows data-bridging and edge computing. Office staff based in Ukraine is leading Rajant’s work in artificial intelligence.

"Adding to Rajant’s 20+ years of industrial wireless networking is the addition of our commitment to serve customers with a robust family of products that solve problems and future-proof their requirements,” shares Rajant CEO and Co-founder Robert Schena. "Rajant serves 80+ countries worldwide through dedicated distributor and reseller channel partners. These additional offices in Italy and Ukraine open a new internationalization chapter for us and more diversified opportunities for our partners. It is especially rewarding to bring jobs and purposeful work to Ukraine during wartime. Talent emerging from both locations provides seamless end-to-end data collection via intelligent devices and networking.”

####

About Rajant Corporation

Rajant Corporation is the broadband communications technology company that invented Kinetic Mesh® networking, BreadCrumb® wireless nodes, and InstaMesh® networking software. With Rajant and its family of products, customers can rapidly deploy a highly adaptable and scalable network that leverages the power of real-time data to deliver on-demand, mission-critical business intelligence. A low-latency, high-throughput, and secure solution for a variety of data, voice, video, and autonomous applications, Rajant’s Kinetic Mesh networks provide industrial customers with full mobility, allowing them to take their private network applications and data anywhere. With successful deployments in more than 80 countries for customers in military, mining, ports, rail, energy, manufacturing and logistics, municipalities, agriculture, and more, Rajant is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania, with additional facilities and offices in Arizona and Kentucky. For more information, visit Rajant.com or follow Rajant on LinkedIn and YouTube.

