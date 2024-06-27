Press release

Trifork Group AG

Schindellegi, Switzerland – 27 June 2024



Trifork acquires Sapere Group ApS to grow expertise in the SAP Business Technology Platform

Trifork A/S (“Trifork”) and Sapere Group ApS (“Sapere”) today signed an agreement under which Trifork acquires 77.8% of Sapere, a Danish expert in the SAP Business Technology Platform. As partners, Trifork and Sapere will work closely together to help our SAP customers maximize the value of SAP BTP and through innovative solutions increase the overall value of their SAP investments.



Strategic rationale

Over the past years, Sapere has developed highly skilled capabilities in the SAP Business Technology Platform, providing customers with integration services and architectural advisory. The ambition with the partnership is to be a full-service provider of SAP integration and solutions and to grow Sapere internationally by leveraging Trifork’s presence in 15 markets outside Denmark.

“The acquisition of Sapere enhances Trifork’s capability to deliver the full stack of SAP’s Enterprise Cloud with SAP BTP. This solidifies Trifork’s market position as a serious and strategic business partner, enabling companies to maximize the value of their SAP Cloud journey,” says Morten Gram, Chief Revenue Officer of Trifork Group.

“I’m thrilled to join forces with Trifork in our efforts to become the main SAP Business Technology Platform partner in Denmark and now also beyond borders”, says Jonas Büttcher, CEO and founder of Sapere and continues: “Together, Sapere and Trifork will become the preferred partner for businesses, cementing Sapere’s position in the SAP Integration sphere as well as Trifork’s position in the full BTP Suite. This partnership is built on perfectly aligned values and business cultures, which is why I truly feel that Sapere brings the last piece of the Trifork puzzle to ensure high quality, trust, and innovation in our customers’ S4/HANA benefit realization program as well as their entire SAP BTP journey.”



Transaction overview

Trifork will acquire 77.8% of Sapere. The transaction is currently being finalized and is expected to be completed on 1 July 2024.

Sapere will continue as a separate business unit within the Trifork Group, and the founder and CEO of Sapere remains in place and is fully committed to the future development of the company.

The purchase price is not disclosed. The acquisition of Sapere is expected to be accretive to Trifork Group’s earnings per share in the first year after being consolidated.

The acquisition will not affect Trifork’s full-year guidance as communicated on 28 May (see Company Announcement 26/2024). In 2024, Trifork currently expects an in-organic revenue contribution, including all previously announced acquisitions, of approximately EURm 5.4.



For more information, please contact:

Trifork Group

Frederik Svanholm, Group Investment Director & Investor Relations

frsv@trifork.com, +41 79 357 73 17

Peter Rørsgaard, CCO Fintech & Press Relations

pro@trifork.com, +45 20 42 24 94

Sapere Group

Jonas Büttcher, CEO and Founder

jobu@sapere.dk, +45 22 66 71 17



About Sapere Group

Sapere is a Danish SAP Consultancy with a team of 15 highly skilled people specialized in SAP Integration and SAP Business Technology Platform (BTP). For several years, Sapere has delivered end-to-end services from advisory, architecture, and implementation securing high quality and trust in their customer relationships. Recently, Sapere has expanded its business within SAP S4/HANA, providing expert advisory services to enterprises navigating their journey towards a modern SAP landscape.

About Trifork Group

Trifork is a global pioneering technology partner to its enterprise and public sector customers. The group has 1,275 employees across 72 business units in 15 countries. Trifork works in six business areas: Digital Health, FinTech, Smart Building, Smart Enterprise, Cloud Operations, and Cyber Protection. Trifork’s research and development takes place in Trifork Labs, where Trifork continuously invests in and develops technology companies. Trifork owns and operates the software conference brands GOTO and YOW! and the global GOTO tech community with more than 66 million video views online. Trifork Group AG is a publicly listed company on Nasdaq Copenhagen. Learn more at trifork.com.

