Liberland's LLD Now Tradable on MEXC, Revolutionising Financial Freedom

Liberland lists its native token, the Liberland Dollar (LLD), on MEXC, a leading centralised cryptocurrency exchange (CEX) processing over USD $700 million in daily trading volume. This development opens new avenues for global access to LLD, enhancing liquidity and accessibility for supporters of Liberland’s blockchain ecosystem.

Since the launch of the Liberland Blockchain on February 13, 2024, thousands of citizens, e-residents, and supporters have actively engaged with Liberland Merits (LLM) and participated in blockchain governance. The LLD serves as the native token powering transactions, smart contract executions, and blockchain security through validator staking. This model ensures transparency, security, and efficiency for governmental operations and fosters a robust ecosystem for decentralised applications, including on-chain companies, judiciary processes, and stock markets.

President Vít Jedlička commented on the launch, stating, "This listing significantly enhances liquidity and access to our ecosystem. This all underscores our dedication to building a vibrant and inclusive blockchain ecosystem in Liberland."

Traders and enthusiasts alike are encouraged to participate in this historic moment by trading LLD on MEXC, leveraging its advanced trading features, high liquidity, and dedicated customer support. For newcomers to the Liberland blockchain, accessing LLD is made seamless through wallets like Edge Wallet, Fearless Wallet, Talisman, or SubWallet, providing user-friendly gateways to explore and engage with Liberland’s blockchain technology.

For more information on trading LLD on MEXC and updates on Liberland’s blockchain developments, visit the official Liberland website.

About Liberland

The Free Republic of Liberland, situated between Croatia and Serbia on the Danube River, was established in 2015 on unclaimed land by Vít Jedlicka. Originating from a border dispute, its 7 km territory is now the third smallest sovereign state after the Vatican and Monaco. Liberland's motto, "To live and let live," reflects its commitment to personal and economic freedom. The Constitution ensures limited governmental interference in its citizens' lives.

Press Contact:

Samuela Davidova

Press Secretary

Phone: +995 571 063 463

Email: press (at) liberland.org

Press Contact for Liberland Blockchain:

Derek E. Silva

Head of Blockchain Marketing

Email: derek (at) liberland.org





