Stellar MLS Joins Global Colleagues in Germany to Share Best Practices for Leveraging the Multiple Listing Service, Using Tech Solutions to Transform Real Estate

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla., June 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Executives of Stellar MLS, a leading multiple listing service (MLS) in the U.S. and the largest in Florida and Puerto Rico, joined global colleagues in Germany recently to network and share intel for leveraging the power of the MLS and using AI and other tech solutions to transform the real estate industry.



German Real Estate Day 2024, hosted by the German Real Estate Association IVD, was held June 6-7 at the Bergson Kunstkraftwerk cultural center in Munich. The theme was “Back to the Future,” with panels on utilizing the MLS to elevate the industry, using AI and digitizing business processes, and legal and political topics. The event featured more than 50 exhibitors of services and tech solutions for the industry.

“We’re honored to share best practices for leveraging the MLS and innovative strategies for professional growth with our international colleagues,” said Merri Jo Cowen, CEO of Stellar MLS. “Together, we can collaborate on solutions to take our industry to the next level and all succeed on a global scale.”

Stellar MLS VP of Marketing and Communications Marion Weiler spoke on a panel about how the MLS can benefit real estate professionals in Germany, and the industry at large, by providing access to trusted and accurate data, elevating professionalism, and improving efficiencies in transactions and business results.

“Germany is ideally positioned to benefit from the movement to create a new, more effective marketplace,” said Weiler. “With the right partners who bring experience and trust and offer solutions tailored to this market, there is a special opportunity to secure a successful future for the German real estate industry.”

Stellar MLS VP of Technology and Innovation Dr. Mathew Kallumadil shared insights into AI’s revolutionary role. “Without accurate, reliable data, there is no artificial intelligence,” Dr. Kallumadil said. “If decision-makers in real estate markets want to leverage innovation for their agents, sellers, buyers and everyone else in the value chain of the transaction, they must commit to building a data-centric ecosystem. That is the fundamental function of an MLS.”

German Real Estate Day marked the 100th anniversary of the IVD, a 6,200-member business association representing real estate and other industry professionals.

Stellar MLS is one of the largest multiple listing services in the United States, covering the American Southeast, Puerto Rico, Central America and South America. Created in 1993, Stellar MLS has 19 shareholder organizations and 85,000 customers. Guided by a dynamic vision of embracing innovation, fostering growth, and an unwavering commitment to excellence, Stellar MLS consistently sets new standards within the real estate industry.





Photo credit: CEPI

Stellar MLS’s executive team met with members of CEPI, the European Association of Real Estate Professionals, in Munich to share best practices for elevating industry professionalism and knowledge among CEPI’s member countries.

