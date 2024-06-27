Professional Tennis Player Leylah Fernandez to Join Team Canada at Paris 2024 Olympic Games



MIAMI, June 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Professional tennis player Leylah Fernandez has been selected to join Team Canada at the upcoming Paris Olympics, marking her second appearance representing her home country at the prestigious event. The 2024 Summer Olympics will take place from July 26 to August 11, 2024, in France.

Fernandez' selection to the Olympics is a testament to her exceptional talent and dedication to the sport. As one of the rising stars in tennis, the Canadian-born athlete with Ecuadorian/Filipino roots, who currently resides in Miami, Florida, has consistently demonstrated her ability to compete at the highest level and has garnered attention for her impressive performances on the court.

"I am incredibly honored and excited to represent Canada once again at the Olympics," Fernandez expressed. “Becoming an Olympian and doing what you love is a dream come true, and further proof that with hard work and determination anything is possible.”

At just 21 years old, Fernandez’ outstanding accomplishments include being crowned champion at renowned tournaments such as the Monterrey Open and the Hong Kong Open. Additionally, she reached the finals at the US Open, as well as the French Open and the Miami Open doubles.

Fernandez' inclusion in the Canada national team further solidifies her status as a key player in the sport. Her remarkable journey and achievements at such a young age have captivated fans and experts alike, earning her widespread recognition and inspiring young women.

