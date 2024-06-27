Accolade Announces Results for Fiscal First Quarter 2025

SEATTLE, June 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACCD) today announced financial results for the fiscal first quarter ended May 31, 2024.
“Accolade's physician-led advocacy approach to solving the Physician Gap is increasing accessibility to healthcare and improving outcomes for the millions of lives we service. We will continue to push our leadership in Healthcare AI and a proven engagement model that is driving sustainable and profitable growth. Our focus remains on delivering a superior member experience and executing against our long term objectives to make an impact of all of our members' lives,” said Rajeev Singh, Accolade Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer.
Financial Highlights for Fiscal First Quarter ended May 31, 2024
|Three months ended May 31,
|% Change(2)
|2024
|2023
|(in millions, except percentages)
|GAAP Financial Data:
|Revenue
|$
|110.5
|$
|93.2
|18
|%
|Net loss
|$
|(27.6
|)
|$
|(38.4
|)
|28
|%
|Non-GAAP Financial Data(1):
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|(3.3
|)
|$
|(12.6
|)
|73
|%
|Adjusted Gross Profit
|$
|52.8
|$
|40.6
|30
|%
|Adjusted Gross Margin
|47.8
|%
|43.5
|%
(1) A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results has been provided in this press release in the accompanying Financial Tables. An explanation of these measures is also included below under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures."
(2) Percentages are calculated from accompanying Financial Tables and may differ from percentage change of numbers in Financial Highlights table due to rounding.
Steve Barnes, Accolade Chief Financial Officer, commented, “Accolade continues to execute against our primary objective of delivering profitable growth and positive Adjusted EBITDA this year. We are de-risking our full year revenue forecast and focusing our investments on margin expansion and revenue opportunities that support our profitability objectives.”
Financial Outlook
Accolade provides forward-looking guidance on revenue and Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure.
For the fiscal second quarter ending August 31, 2024, we expect:
- Revenue between $104 million and $106 million
- Adjusted EBITDA loss between $8 million and $10 million
For the fiscal year ending February 28, 2025, we expect:
- Revenue between $460 million and $475 million
- Adjusted EBITDA between $15 million and $20 million
Accolade has not reconciled guidance for Adjusted EBITDA to net loss, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, and has not provided forward-looking guidance for net loss, because there are items that may impact net loss, including stock-based compensation, that are not within the company’s control or cannot be reasonably predicted.
Financial Tables
Accolade, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
|May 31, 2024
|February 29, 2024
|Assets
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|188,709
|$
|185,718
|Marketable securities
|41,931
|51,315
|Accounts receivable, net
|20,278
|21,800
|Unbilled revenue
|7,433
|5,902
|Current portion of deferred contract acquisition costs
|4,252
|4,369
|Prepaid and other current assets
|12,656
|15,808
|Total current assets
|275,259
|284,912
|Property and equipment, net
|19,652
|19,140
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|27,114
|28,340
|Goodwill
|278,191
|278,191
|Intangible assets, net
|156,524
|165,407
|Deferred contract acquisition costs
|8,534
|9,608
|Other assets
|2,095
|2,553
|Total assets
|$
|767,369
|$
|788,151
|Liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|8,139
|$
|13,749
|Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|11,065
|10,736
|Accrued compensation
|22,037
|23,392
|Due to customers
|11,264
|18,552
|Current portion of deferred revenue
|38,745
|34,770
|Current portion of operating lease liabilities
|7,192
|6,651
|Total current liabilities
|98,442
|107,850
|Loans payable, net of unamortized issuance costs
|208,790
|208,482
|Operating lease liabilities
|24,613
|26,077
|Other noncurrent liabilities
|157
|156
|Deferred revenue
|102
|121
|Total liabilities
|332,104
|342,686
|Commitments and Contingencies
|Stockholders’ equity
|Common stock par value $0.0001; 500,000,000 shares authorized; 78,841,570 and 78,070,781 shares issued and outstanding at May 31, 2024 and February 29, 2024, respectively
|8
|8
|Additional paid-in capital
|1,516,982
|1,499,603
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(34
|)
|(47
|)
|Accumulated deficit
|(1,081,691
|)
|(1,054,099
|)
|Total stockholders’ equity
|435,265
|445,465
|Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|$
|767,369
|$
|788,151
Accolade, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited)
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
|Three months ended May 31,
|2024
|2023
|Revenue
|$
|110,466
|$
|93,226
|Cost of revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization
|58,611
|54,203
|Operating expenses:
|Product and technology
|26,309
|25,899
|Sales and marketing
|28,194
|25,033
|General and administrative
|16,008
|16,080
|Depreciation and amortization
|10,392
|11,640
|Total operating expenses
|80,903
|78,652
|Loss from operations
|(29,048
|)
|(39,629
|)
|Interest income (expense), net
|1,697
|921
|Other income (expense)
|94
|390
|Loss before income taxes
|(27,257
|)
|(38,318
|)
|Income tax benefit (expense)
|(335
|)
|(91
|)
|Net loss
|$
|(27,592
|)
|$
|(38,409
|)
|Net loss per share, basic and diluted
|$
|(0.35
|)
|$
|(0.52
|)
|Weighted-average common shares outstanding, basic and diluted
|78,119,493
|73,179,994
|Other comprehensive income:
|Unrealized income on marketable securities, net
|$
|13
|$
|—
|Comprehensive loss
|$
|(27,579
|)
|$
|(38,409
|)
The following table summarizes the amount of stock-based compensation included in the condensed consolidated statements of operations:
|Three months ended May 31,
|2024
|2023
|Cost of revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization
|$
|898
|$
|911
|Product and technology
|7,572
|6,966
|Sales and marketing
|3,240
|3,826
|General and administrative
|3,600
|2,575
|Total stock-based compensation
|$
|15,310
|$
|14,278
Accolade, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited)
(In thousands)
|Three months ended May 31,
|2024
|2023
|Cash flows from operating activities:
|Net loss
|$
|(27,592
|)
|$
|(38,409
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in
|Operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization expense
|10,392
|11,640
|Amortization of deferred contract acquisition costs
|1,416
|1,116
|Noncash interest expense
|308
|440
|Accretion of discounts/premiums on marketable securities, net
|(603
|)
|—
|Stock-based compensation expense
|15,310
|14,278
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effect of acquisitions:
|Accounts receivable and unbilled revenue
|(9
|)
|396
|Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|(5,351
|)
|(1,690
|)
|Deferred contract acquisition costs
|(226
|)
|(891
|)
|Deferred revenue and due to customers
|(3,333
|)
|8,052
|Accrued compensation
|(1,354
|)
|(11,718
|)
|Other liabilities
|303
|(1,131
|)
|Other assets
|3,619
|(1,370
|)
|Net cash used in operating activities
|(7,120
|)
|(19,287
|)
|Cash flows from investing activities:
|Maturities of marketable securities
|10,000
|—
|Capitalized software development costs
|(1,242
|)
|(2,500
|)
|Purchases of property and equipment
|(713
|)
|(877
|)
|Net cash provided (used) in investing activities
|8,045
|(3,377
|)
|Cash flows from financing activities:
|Proceeds from stock option exercises
|122
|2,459
|Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan
|1,944
|1,992
|Net cash provided by financing activities
|2,066
|4,451
|Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
|2,991
|(18,213
|)
|Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
|185,718
|321,083
|Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
|$
|188,709
|$
|302,870
|Supplemental cash flow information:
|Interest paid
|$
|578
|$
|769
|Fixed assets and capitalized software included in accounts payable
|$
|97
|$
|506
|Other receivable related to stock option exercises
|$
|—
|$
|84
|Income taxes paid
|$
|830
|$
|53
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to our financial results determined in accordance with GAAP, we use the following non-GAAP financial measures to help us evaluate trends, establish budgets, measure the effectiveness and efficiency of our operations, and determine employee incentives. We believe that non-GAAP financial information, when taken collectively, may be helpful to investors because it provides consistency and comparability with past financial performance. However, non-GAAP financial information is presented for supplemental informational purposes only, has limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP. In addition, other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate similarly-titled non-GAAP measures differently or may use other measures to evaluate their performance. A reconciliation is provided below for each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable financial measure stated in accordance with GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the related GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business. In evaluating these non-GAAP financial measures, you should be aware that in the future we expect to incur expenses similar to the adjustments in this presentation. Our presentation of non-GAAP financial measures should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by these expenses or any unusual or nonrecurring items.
Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted Gross Margin
Adjusted Gross Profit is a non-GAAP financial measure that we define as revenue less cost of revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization, and excluding stock-based compensation and severance costs. We define Adjusted Gross Margin as our Adjusted Gross Profit divided by our revenue. We believe Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted Gross Margin are useful to investors, as they eliminate the impact of certain noncash expenses and allow a direct comparison of these measures between periods without the impact of noncash expenses and certain other nonrecurring operating expenses.
Adjusted EBITDA
Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure that we define as net income (loss) adjusted to exclude interest expense (income), net, income tax expense (benefit), depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, acquisition and integration-related costs, goodwill impairment, change in fair value of contingent consideration, severance costs, and other expense (income). Severance costs include severance payments related to the realignment of our resources. Other expense (income) includes debt extinguishment gain or loss and foreign exchange gain or loss. We believe Adjusted EBITDA provides investors with useful information on period-to-period performance as evaluated by management and comparison with our past financial performance. We believe Adjusted EBITDA is useful in evaluating our operating performance compared to that of other companies in our industry, as this measure generally eliminates the effects of certain items that may vary from company to company for reasons unrelated to overall operating performance.
Adjusted Gross Profit, Adjusted Gross Margin and Adjusted EBITDA have certain limitations, including that they exclude the impact of certain non-cash charges, such as depreciation and amortization, whereas underlying assets may need to be replaced and result in cash capital expenditures, and stock-based compensation expense, which is a recurring charge.
The following table presents, for the periods indicated, a reconciliation of our revenue to Adjusted Gross Profit:
|Three months ended May 31,
|2024
|2023
|(in thousands, except percentages)
|Revenue
|$
|110,466
|$
|93,226
|Cost of revenue, excluding depreciation and amortization
|(58,611
|)
|(54,203
|)
|Amortization of acquired intangible assets, cost of revenue
|(7,013
|)
|(7,015
|)
|Depreciation of property and equipment, cost of revenue
|(1,074
|)
|(946
|)
|GAAP gross profit
|$
|43,768
|$
|31,062
|GAAP gross margin
|39.6
|%
|33.3
|%
|GAAP gross profit
|$
|43,768
|$
|31,062
|Amortization of acquired intangible assets, cost of revenue
|7,013
|7,015
|Depreciation of property and equipment, cost of revenue
|1,074
|946
|Stock‑based compensation, cost of revenue
|898
|911
|Severance costs, cost of revenue
|—
|634
|Adjusted Gross Profit
|$
|52,753
|$
|40,568
|Adjusted Gross Margin
|47.8
|%
|43.5
|%
The following table presents, for the periods indicated, a reconciliation of our Adjusted EBITDA to our net loss:
|Three months ended May 31,
|2024
|2023
|(in thousands)
|Net loss
|$
|(27,592
|)
|$
|(38,409
|)
|Adjusted for:
|Interest income, net
|(1,697
|)
|(921
|)
|Income tax expense
|335
|91
|Depreciation and amortization
|10,392
|11,640
|Stock‑based compensation
|15,310
|14,278
|Acquisition and integration‑related costs(1)
|—
|27
|Severance costs(2)
|—
|1,102
|Other income
|(94
|)
|(390
|)
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|(3,346
|)
|$
|(12,582
|)
(1) For the three months ended May 31, 2023, acquisition and integration-related costs represent expenses associated with litigation inherited through the PlushCare acquisition.
(2) Severance costs represent expenses associated with workforce realignment actions taken by management.