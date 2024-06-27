Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH)

LOS ANGELES, June 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) reminds investors of the upcoming July 15, 2024 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (“UnitedHealth” or the “Company”) (NYSE: UNH ) common stock between March 14, 2022 and February 27, 2024, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

If you suffered a loss on your UnitedHealth investments or would like to inquire about potentially pursuing claims to recover your loss under the federal securities laws, you can submit your contact information at www.glancylaw.com/cases/UnitedHealth-Group-Incorporated/ . You can also contact Charles H. Linehan, of GPM at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or via email at shareholders@glancylaw.com to learn more about your rights.

On February 27, 2024, The Wall Street Journal reported that the U.S. Department of Justice (“DOJ”) had launched an investigation into UnitedHealth, examining relationships between the Company’s UnitedHealthcare insurance unit and its Optum health-services arm, which owns physician groups, among other assets.

On this news, UnitedHealth’s stock price fell $27.04, or 5.1%, over two consecutive trading days, to close at $498.28 per share on February 28, 2024, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) UnitedHealth never established proper firewalls between Optum and UnitedHealthcare as required by its own policy, and as it told the court in the antitrust action, the DOJ and investors it would do; (2) Firewalls were never properly created for certain business applications; (3) Despite assurances to the contrary, there was never a meaningful technological separation between Optum and UnitedHealthcare that prevented the sharing of customer sensitive information; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn , Twitter , or Facebook .

If you purchased or otherwise acquired UnitedHealth common stock during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than July 15, 2024 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit. To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to the pending class action lawsuit, please contact Charles Linehan, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com , or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com . If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.