Zafin recognized as the winner of 2024 Microsoft ISV Innovation - Americas Partner of the Year Award

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zafin, the leading provider of SaaS core modernization and transformation solutions for banks, today announced it has won the 2024 Microsoft ISV Innovation - Americas Partner of the Year Award. Zafin received recognition among a group of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating innovation and successfully delivering customer solutions using Microsoft technologies.



“Our commitment to innovation in the banking industry is a source of great pride for us,” says Charbel Safadi, CEO of Zafin. “Since 2002, we have worked hard to transform how banks operate in the digital era. Being honored with the Microsoft ISV Innovation - Americas Partner of the Year Award reaffirms our efforts. By leveraging gen AI, we aim to help banks offer services that enhance the customer experience. This award reflects the hard work of our global team and the strength of our partnership with Microsoft. We are excited to keep shaping the future of banking together.”

The Microsoft Americas Partner of the Year Awards acknowledge Microsoft partners who have created and delivered exceptional Microsoft-based solutions, services, and devices in the past year. The award selections are categorized, with honorees selected from a pool of over 2,000 submitted nominations. Zafin was recognized for providing outstanding solutions and services in the ISV Impact Award category.

"It is with great excitement that we celebrate the winners and finalists of the 2024 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards!" said Nina Harding, Corporate Vice President, Americas Global Partner Solutions at Microsoft. "These incredible partners showcased their innovation and collaboration which have fostered customer success, AI and CoPilot activation, and transformed businesses on the Microsoft Cloud."

The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards will be announced at the Americas Start for Partners, a digital event, which will take place on July 12 this year. Additional details on the 2024 awards are available on the Americas Partner Blog here: Americas Partner Blog .

Watch this video to learn how Zafin and Microsoft transform financial products with innovative technology.

About Zafin:

Founded in 2002, Zafin is a leading provider of SaaS core modernization and transformation solutions offering an integrated platform and capabilities that simplify operations and enable increased revenue, profitability, and enhanced customer experiences for top banks worldwide. Our platform enables business users to work collaboratively to design and manage pricing, products, and packages, while technologists streamline core banking systems.