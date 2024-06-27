Pure Sunfarms Launches Grower-Led ‘Trials’ Program

DELTA, British Columbia, June 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pure Sunfarms Corp. (“Pure Sunfarms”), a wholly owned subsidiary of Village Farms International, Inc. (Nasdaq: VFF), announces the launch of ‘Trials by Pure Sunfarms', an innovative program aimed at offering consumers limited batch, ‘Trial’ cultivars for the first time. This program will be launching exclusively to consumers in Pure Sunfarms’ home market of British Columbia (“B.C.”)



‘Trials by Pure Sunfarms’ is a grower-led initiative aimed at bringing consumers exclusive access to limited-release strains. Created by its expert cultivation team as part of the company’s trialing process, each cultivar featured in Pure Sunfarms’ Trials series is carefully selected for its unique expressions and special characteristics—such as aromas, colour, and bud structure.

Twenty percent of B.C. consumers identify as 'cannabis connoisseurs', and almost 30 percent prioritize high quality in their selections1. Through this program, B.C. consumers will be offered an exclusive look at the company’s hand-selected strains, grown in small batches.

“We are committed to the art and science of cannabis cultivation. Our team of expert growers is constantly trialing, experimenting, and pheno-hunting to discover unique strains,” said Orville Bovenschen, President and CEO at Pure Sunfarms. “With the launch of ‘Trials’, we’re bringing B.C. consumers and budtenders closer to our process and products than ever before, with exclusive small batches that offer a one-of-a-kind experience. We hope to captivate consumers with these limited-release cultivars grown right here in their backyard.”

The first small batch release is Trial No. 001 (Gas Face x Purple Kush) a heavy-hitting indica that was hand-selected by Pure Sunfarms’ growers for its dank nose and chunky trichome-rich buds. Its aromas are distinct and complex with pungent gassy notes balanced by a creamy, slightly citrussy finish.

Trial No. 001 will be available to consumers in Pure Sunfarms’ home market of B.C. as of July 1, 2024, with new additional limited small batches to be released in the months to come.

About Pure Sunfarms

Pure Sunfarms is a global leader in cultivation, operating one of the largest cannabis facilities in the world. With a focus on high-quality BC-grown cannabis, the company combines decades of agricultural and legacy experience with large-scale operational excellence in its state-of-the greenhouses located in Delta, British Columbia.

Known as a top-selling brand of recreational dried flower across Canada, as well as a top licensed producer, Pure Sunfarms is renowned for producing popular cultivars like its Pink Kush.

Pure Sunfarms products are currently available across Canada. The company also produces cannabis products for other licensed producers in Canada and maintains EU GMP certification for exports to medicinal markets internationally.

Pure Sunfarms is the licensed producer of record for Pure Sunfarms, The Original Fraser Valley Weed Co., Soar, and Super Toast. Pure Sunfarms is a wholly owned subsidiary of Village Farms International, Inc. (Nasdaq: VFF).

www.puresunfarms.com

About Village Farms International

Village Farms leverages decades of experience as a large-scale, Controlled Environment Agriculture-based, vertically integrated supplier for high-value, high-growth plant-based Consumer Packaged Goods opportunities, with a strong foundation as a leading fresh produce supplier to grocery and large-format retailers throughout the U.S. and Canada, and new high-growth opportunities in the cannabis and CBD categories in North America, the Netherlands and selected markets internationally.

The Company's wholly-owned Canadian subsidiary, Pure Sunfarms, is one of the single largest cannabis operations in the world, the lowest-cost greenhouse producer and one of Canada’s best-selling brands. The Company also owns 80% of Québec-based, Rose LifeScience, a leading third-party cannabis products commercialization expert in the Province of Québec. Village Farms ranks as the #2 producer nationally in Canada.

In the U.S., wholly-owned Balanced Health Botanicals is one of the leading CBD brands and e-commerce platforms in the country. Subject to compliance with all applicable US federal and state laws and stock exchange rules, Village Farms plans to enter the US high-THC cannabis market via multiple strategies, leveraging one of the largest greenhouse operations in the country (more than 5.5 million square feet in West Texas), as well as the operational and product expertise gained through Pure Sunfarms' cannabis success in Canada.

Internationally, Village Farms is targeting selected, nascent, legal cannabis and CBD opportunities with significant medium- and long-term potential, with an initial focus on the Asia-Pacific region and Europe. In the Netherlands, it is the only North American producer to hold one of ten cannabis licenses in this limited license country.

Media Contact

Danielle Allore

Media@puresunfarms.com

1 Brightfield, BC 2023.

