Global PCOS Diagnostic Market Size To Exceed USD 6.1 Billion By 2033 | CAGR Of 5.18%

New York, United States , June 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global PCOS Diagnostic Market Size is to Grow from USD 3.68 Billion in 2023 to USD 6.1 Billion by 2033, at a CAGR of 5.18% during the projected period.





PCOS diagnostics is the process of identifying and assessing women who have polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS), an imbalance in their hormones. The ovaries and adrenal glands typically develop small levels of androgens, or male sex hormones, which support the reproductive system's regular function. But in a woman with PCOS, the ovaries, the adrenal glands, or both overproduce androgens. This can lead to several symptoms, including obesity, acne, and an abundance of face and body hair. Numerous procedures, including blood tests, pelvic ultrasounds, and pelvic exams, are used to diagnose PCOS. Several drugs are used to manage the menstrual cycle and treat the symptoms of PCOS, even though there is no known cure for the disorder. Hereditary abnormalities, low-grade inflammation, ovarian cysts, elevated levels of testosterone, and excessive insulin are some of the other causes. One of the main factors propelling the market for PCOS diagnostics is the growing prevalence of PCOS. Additionally, people and healthcare professionals are becoming more knowledgeable about PCOS and the potential health risks associated with it. Furthermore, improvements in diagnostic technology, like as genetic testing, ultrasonography, and hormonal assays, have improved the precision and efficacy of PCOS diagnosis. However, a lack of standardized diagnostic measures might cause inconsistent diagnoses and could make it more difficult to accurately evaluate and compare diagnostic results. Furthermore, the expenses linked to PCOS diagnostic procedures and testing might provide a substantial obstacle, especially in settings with restricted resources.

Browse key industry insights spread across 240 pages with 110 Market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the " Global PCOS Diagnostic Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type of Diagnostic Test (Pelvic Exam, Blood Test, Transvaginal Ultrasound, and Others), By End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Fertility Clinics, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033."

The transvaginal ultrasound segment dominates the market with the largest revenue share through the predicted timeframe.

Based on the type of diagnostic test, the global PCOS diagnostic market is segmented into pelvic exam, blood test, transvaginal ultrasound, and others. Among these, the transvaginal ultrasound segment dominates the market with the largest revenue share through the predicted timeframe. The fact that women generally become less responsive to drugs with time may be connected to the issues with infertility that these disorders produce in women. Furthermore, this process is simple and inexpensive, which is fueling the industry's global growth.

The hospitals & clinics segment dominates the global PCOS diagnostic market over the predicted timeframe.

Based on the end user, the global PCOS diagnostic market is segmented into hospitals & clinics, fertility clinics, and others. Among these, the hospitals & clinics segment dominates the global PCOS diagnostic market over the predicted timeframe. The rising prevalence of PCOS and associated procedures are carried out in hospitals more frequently. A hospital is the top choice for PCOS diagnosis and treatment. Since there isn't a single test that can reliably detect PCOS, clinicians must first diagnose people.

North America dominates the market with the highest market share during the forecast period.

North America dominates the market with the highest market share during the forecast period. The frequency of PCOS in women is increasing due to the rise in obesity and overweight individuals. The area has a high prevalence of PCOS in women, well-established healthcare facilities, and cutting-edge diagnostic equipment. Increased awareness, accessibility to healthcare, and favorable settlement policies are some of the factors driving the market's expansion in North America. Over the anticipated period, these factors boost the market for PCOS diagnostics.

Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period. The market for PCOS diagnostics has significant growth potential in this area. The region's market is growing because of factors like the large population, increased healthcare spending, and growing awareness of women's health. There is a significant prevalence of PCOS in countries like China and India, and the market is driven by improvements in healthcare facilities and the growing need for diagnostic tests. Over the anticipated period, these factors propel the PCOS diagnostic market's rise in this area.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the global PCOS diagnostic market are Abbott, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Vitrolife, Ansh Labs, Beckman Coulter, Inc., GE Healthcare, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Quest Diagnostics, Siemens Healthineers, Hologic, Inc., Myriad Genetics, Inc., Diagnostica Stago Inc., and Other Key Players.

Recent Developments

In June 2023, Superdrug, a provider of online health test kits, and Thriva Ltd., a company that offers health testing, have partnered to assist individuals in identifying the early warning signs of disease and adopt healthier habits.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the global PCOS diagnostic market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global PCOS Diagnostic Market, By Type of Diagnostic Test

Pelvic Exam

Blood Test

Transvaginal Ultrasound

Others

Global PCOS Diagnostic Market, By End User

Hospitals & Clinics

Fertility Clinics

Others

Global PCOS Diagnostic Market, By Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



