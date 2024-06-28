OWENS & MINOR ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Owens & Minor, Inc. on Behalf of Owens & Minor Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, June 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Owens & Minor, Inc. (“Owens & Minor” or the “Company”) (NYSE: OMI) on behalf of Owens & Minor stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Owens & Minor has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



On June 24, 2024, Owens & Minor announced that “the Company’s Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer, has, at the request of the Company, resigned from his position as an officer of the Company, effective June 21, 2024.”

On this news, the price of the Company’s stock dropped.

