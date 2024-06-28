NowVertical Announces Grant of Options and Restricted Share Units

TORONTO, June 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NowVertical Group Inc. (TSXV: NOW) (OTCQB: NOWVF) (“NOW” or the “Company”) announces the granting of 1,775,000 stock options (“Options”) and 1,775,000 restricted share units (“RSUs”) to certain members of the board of directors of the Company and members of the Company’s management team pursuant to the Company’s omnibus incentive compensation plan (the “Plan”).

Each Option will entitle the holder thereof to acquire one (1) Class A subordinate voting share of the Company (the “Shares”) at an exercise price of $0.20 per Share, subject to vesting. The Options will vest in equal installments on the first, second and third anniversaries of the date of grant. The Options expire after five (5) years, unless forfeited earlier through departure of such participant.

The RSUs will be issued pursuant to the Plan and each vested RSU will entitle the holder thereof to receive one (1) Share or a cash amount equal to the equivalent of one (1) Share. The RSUs will vest in equal installments on the first, second and third anniversaries of the date of grant.

The grants were made as part of NOW’s annual compensation process and are intended to appropriately reward past and ongoing contributions and to incentivize contributions to NOW’s success in the future.

About NowVertical Group Inc.

The Company is a data analytics and AI solutions company offering comprehensive solutions, software and services. As a global provider, we deliver cutting-edge data, technology, and artificial intelligence (AI) applications to private and public enterprises. Our solutions form the bedrock of modern enterprises, converting data investments into business solutions. NOW is growing organically and through strategic acquisitions. For further details about NOW, please visit www.nowvertical.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws (together "forward-looking statements").