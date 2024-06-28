Non-Small Lung Carcinoma Market Size to Reach USD 21.51 Bn by 2033

Ottawa, June 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global non-small lung carcinoma market size was valued at USD 8.27 billion in 2023 and is predicted to hit around USD 19.55 billion by 2032, according to a study published by Towards Healthcare a sister firm of Precedence Statistics. Clinical research, development of new treatment options, and prevalence of NSCLC is driving the growth of the market.



Key Pointers:

North America has held the largest share in 2023.

By type, the targeted therapies segment has held a major share of the market in 2023.

By type, the immunotherapy segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.

By indication, the adenocarcinoma segment has contributed the dominating share in 2023.

By distribution channel, the hospitals segment dominated the market in 2023 and will continue to dominate during the forecast period.



Industry at a Glance

Non-small cell lung carcinoma (NSCLC) is the most common type of lung cancer, accounting for about 85% of all lung cancer cases. Unlike small cell lung cancer, which spreads quickly, NSCLC tends to grow and spread more slowly. There are three main subtypes of NSCLC: adenocarcinoma, squamous cell carcinoma, and large cell carcinoma. Each subtype starts in different types of lung cells but shares similar treatment approaches.

NSCLC usually starts in the outer parts of the lungs and can go unnoticed for a long time because early symptoms are often mild or nonexistent. Common symptoms include a persistent cough, chest pain, shortness of breath, and unexplained weight loss. Smoking is the leading cause of NSCLC, but non-smokers can also develop this cancer, often due to factors like exposure to radon gas, asbestos, and other environmental pollutants.

While the non-small cell lung carcinoma market refers to the industry focused on the diagnosis, treatment, and management of NSCLC. This market includes a wide range of products and services such as medications, medical devices, diagnostic tests, and therapies designed specifically for NSCLC patients. The primary goal of this market is to provide effective treatment options to improve the survival rates and quality of life for those diagnosed with this type of lung cancer.

In recent years, the NSCLC market has seen significant growth due to several factors. One major factor is the increasing number of people being diagnosed with NSCLC, which has led to a higher demand for treatments. Additionally, advancements in medical research have resulted in the development of new and more effective therapies, including targeted therapies and immunotherapies. These innovations offer hope for better outcomes and have expanded the range of treatment options available to patients.

The Notable Expansion of the Non-small Lung Carcinoma Market

The non-small cell lung carcinoma market is experiencing significant transformation and growth, primarily driven by advancements in treatment options and an increasing prevalence of the disease. Non-small cell lung cancer, which constitutes most lung cancer cases, is being tackled with a variety of new and innovative therapies. These include targeted therapies and immunotherapies, which have shown promising results in improving patient outcomes.

Targeted therapies are designed to specifically attack cancer cells with certain genetic mutations, making them more effective and often less harmful than traditional chemotherapy. Immunotherapy, which boosts the body's own immune system to fight cancer, is also becoming a crucial part of NSCLC treatment protocols. These advancements are not only enhancing the effectiveness of treatments but are also contributing to the market's growth.

The market is also seeing changes in how treatments are distributed. While hospital pharmacies remain the primary distribution channel due to the specialized nature of cancer treatments, there is a growing role for online pharmacies and retail drug stores. This shift is making treatments more accessible to a wider range of patients.

Advancements Transforming NSCLC Treatment Landscape

Shifting Treatment Landscape

The landscape of treatment for non-small cell lung carcinoma (NSCLC) is rapidly evolving, significantly influenced by the rise of personalized medicine and the growing role of immunotherapy. These advancements are transforming how NSCLC is treated, making therapies more effective and tailored to individual patient needs.

Personalized medicine is at the forefront of this shift. This approach involves customizing treatment plans based on the genetic makeup of a patient's cancer. By understanding the specific genetic mutations driving a patient's cancer, doctors can select therapies that are more likely to be effective. For instance, targeted therapies like tyrosine kinase inhibitors are designed to attack cancer cells with specific genetic alterations, such as the EGFR mutation. This tailored approach not only enhances the effectiveness of treatment but also reduces the likelihood of adverse side effects. As a result, patients often experience better outcomes and an improved quality of life.

One notable example of personalized medicine in action is the use of ALK inhibitors for patients with ALK-positive NSCLC. These targeted drugs, such as crizotinib and alectinib, specifically inhibit the activity of the abnormal ALK protein found in these patients' tumors. This precision targeting can lead to significant tumor shrinkage and prolonged survival compared to traditional chemotherapy.

Increased Prevalence of NSCLC to Promote the Market’s Expansion

The rising prevalence of non-small cell lung carcinoma (NSCLC) is significantly influenced by several key factors which promote the growth of the non-small lung carcinoma market. Smoking remains the leading cause, with a substantial portion of the global population still engaged in tobacco use. Despite widespread awareness campaigns and regulatory measures, smoking continues to be a major public health issue. For instance, countries like China and India have high smoking rates, contributing heavily to the incidence of lung cancer.

Air pollution also plays a critical role in the increasing cases of NSCLC. Prolonged exposure to harmful pollutants such as asbestos and radon significantly raises the risk of developing this type of lung cancer. Urban areas with high levels of industrial activity and traffic emissions are particularly affected. For example, cities like Beijing and New Delhi, known for their severe air quality issues, report higher instances of lung cancer among their residents.

Cost Factor to Create Hurdle for the Market’s Growth

One of the main obstacles in the treatment of non-small lung carcinoma (NSCLC) is the high cost, which can prevent many patients from accessing the necessary therapies. For example, advanced treatments like targeted therapy and immunotherapy, which have shown promising results, often come with hefty price tags. This financial burden can be overwhelming for patients, especially those without comprehensive insurance coverage or those living in low-income areas.

Healthcare systems and hospitals also face significant strain due to the expensive nature of NSCLC treatments. The high costs associated with the latest medical advancements mean that hospitals need substantial budgets to offer these treatments. In many cases, limited financial resources can prevent healthcare providers from adopting the most up-to-date and effective treatments. For instance, a hospital might have to choose between investing in new cancer treatment technology and other essential services, which can limit the availability of cutting-edge NSCLC therapies to patients.

Another issue is the limited reimbursement from insurance companies. Often, insurance plans do not fully cover the cost of the most advanced treatments, leaving patients to shoulder a significant portion of the expenses. This can be particularly problematic for those undergoing long-term treatment regimens, as the costs can accumulate quickly. For example, a patient receiving targeted therapy may find that their insurance only covers a portion of the treatment, leading to out-of-pocket costs that can be financially crippling.

Combination Therapies to Open Lucrative Opportunities for the Market

In the landscape of non-small cell lung carcinoma (NSCLC) treatment, a dynamic shift is underway, presenting exciting opportunities for improved patient outcomes. One such opportunity lies in the synergy of treatment modalities, where the combination of established and emerging therapies shows significant promise. For instance, the integration of immunotherapy with targeted drugs or chemotherapy has demonstrated enhanced treatment efficacy and increased patient survival rates. This personalized approach, tailored to a patient's specific cancer mutations, opens avenues for the development of novel treatment combinations that can address the diverse needs of NSCLC patients.

Moreover, the focus on minimally invasive procedures is gaining momentum within the NSCLC treatment paradigm. These procedures offer several advantages, including faster recovery times and potentially broader eligibility among patients. By minimizing the invasiveness of surgical interventions, patients can experience reduced post-operative discomfort and shorter hospital stays. Additionally, the adoption of minimally invasive techniques may expand the market reach by appealing to a broader patient demographic, including those who may have previously been deterred by the prospect of traditional surgery.

Non-small Lung Carcinoma Market News

In April 2024, the European Commission approved Tislelizumab for non-small cell lung cancer treatment. The commission has granted the approval under the brand name Tizveni. The approval was supported by 3 registrational trials.

In December 2023, Freenome launched lung cancer trails ahead of FDA approval which aims to enroll 20,000 participants at up to 100 sites in the United Kingdom to examine lung cancer test.

North America to Sustain as a Leader in the Non-small Lung Carcinoma Market

North America is currently the leading region in the non-small lung carcinoma market. The dominance of this region can be attributed to several factors, including the presence of advanced healthcare infrastructure, a strong focus on research and development, and significant investments by major pharmaceutical companies. North America benefits from a robust pipeline of new drugs and therapies, with a high rate of approval for innovative treatments. Additionally, government initiatives and funding for cancer research are substantial, further propelling market growth. The region is expected to maintain its leadership position due to ongoing advancements and high healthcare expenditure.

Asia Pacific on to Grow at a Rapid Rate

The Asia Pacific region is emerging as a rapidly growing market for NSCLC treatments. This growth is fueled by a large and increasing patient pool, especially in countries like China and India. The region benefits from less stringent regulatory processes, which can expedite the approval and introduction of new therapies. In India, the rise in air pollution and smoking habits is contributing to a higher incidence of NSCLC, making it a significant area of focus for healthcare providers and pharmaceutical companies. The availability of cost-effective treatment options and the expansion of healthcare infrastructure are also driving market growth in this region. Furthermore, increasing government initiatives to improve cancer care and awareness programs are expected to boost the market further.

India represents a significant opportunity within the non-small lung carcinoma market due to its large and growing population, coupled with increasing incidences of lung cancer driven by factors such as rising pollution levels and smoking rates. The Indian healthcare sector is seeing rapid advancements, with an increasing number of hospitals and clinics equipped with modern diagnostic and treatment facilities.

In March 2024, an Indian research team published promising results from a Phase II clinical trial for a novel NSCLC immunotherapy drug. This drug targets a specific immune checkpoint molecule and shows potential to improve patient survival rates. Further trials are planned for confirmation.



Other Geographical Areas to Expand at a Notable Rate

Latin America is witnessing moderate growth in the non-small lung carcinoma market, with Brazil and Mexico being the key contributors. The region faces challenges such as economic constraints and limited access to advanced healthcare facilities.

The Middle East and Africa (MEA) region is expected to experience gradual growth in the non-small lung carcinoma market. While the region has limited access to advanced healthcare technologies and treatments compared to other regions, efforts are being made to improve healthcare infrastructure and increase awareness about lung cancer.

May 10, 2024, A study published in the journal Nature Medicine reported successful initial results for a novel gene therapy approach in treating NSCLC. This therapy uses modified viruses to deliver functional copies of a tumor suppressor gene directly into cancer cells, halting their growth. This development showcases the potential of gene therapy for NSCLC and could pave the way for future clinical trials.

March 15, 2024 , A research team in India published promising results from a Phase II clinical trial evaluating the efficacy of a novel immunotherapy drug for NSCLC. This drug targets a specific immune checkpoint molecule and shows potential to improve patient survival rates. Further clinical trials are planned to confirm these initial findings.

A research team in India published promising results from a Phase II clinical trial evaluating the efficacy of a novel immunotherapy drug for NSCLC. This drug targets a specific immune checkpoint molecule and shows potential to improve patient survival rates. Further clinical trials are planned to confirm these initial findings. October 26, 2023, A European study published in the Journal of Thoracic Oncology reported on the successful development of a liquid biopsy test for NSCLC with high accuracy. This minimally invasive test could significantly improve early detection rates and personalized treatment planning for NSCLC patients across the globe.



Top Companies in Non-small Lung Carcinoma Market

Merck & Co., Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Pfizer Inc.

AstraZeneca PLC

Eli Lilly and Company

Novartis AG

Sanofi S.A.

AbbVie Inc.

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Segments Covered in Non-Small Lung Carcinoma Market Report

By Type

Squamous Cell Carcinoma

Large Cell Carcinoma

Adenocarcinoma

Others

By Treatment Type

Chemotherapy

Targeted Therapy

Immunotherapy





By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacy

Drug Store and Retail Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy



By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa





