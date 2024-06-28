Global Bioreactors Market Forecast Report 2024-2035 with Key Players Profiles of Applikon Biotechnology, Bionet, Cytiva, Eppendorf, Merck, Sartorius, Solaris Biotech, Solida Biotech and LABAO

Dublin, June 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bioreactors Market: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, till 2035 - Distribution by Fabrication Material, Type of Bioprocess, Type of Biologic, and Key Geographical Regions" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global bioreactors market is estimated to grow from $16.7 billion in 2024 to $51.7 billion by 2035, representing a CAGR of 11.1% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2035.

The global expansion of biopharmaceutical products has led to significant growth in the bioprocessing supplies market. Over the past two decades, this market has consistently grown at an annual rate of between 12 and 14%.

With companies either establishing their own biopharmaceutical manufacturing facilities or outsourcing production to biologics contract manufacturing organizations (CDMOs / CMOs), the demand for clinical and commercial-scale bioreactors has surged considerably. In fact, the research suggests that the current bioreactors capacity, including the captive and outsourced capacity, amounts to over 13 million liters, globally.

Given the immense demand, the bioreactors market has grown to be competitive market with a large number of active companies possessing the expertise to design, engineer and manufacture diverse types of bioreactors (in term of design and mechanism of action) for varying applications. Some examples of their offerings include stainless steel bioreactors, disposable / single use bioreactors, stirred-tank bioreactors, small scale bioreactors, air lift bioreactors, perfusion bioreactors, bubble column bioreactors, and photobioreactors.

Bioreactors Market Segmentation Overview



Market Share by Fabrication Material

Based on the fabrication material, the global bioreactor market is categorized into stainless steel bioreactors, single use bioreactors and glass bioreactors. The stainless steel bioreactors segment occupies the highest share in 2024. Further, the single use / disposable bioreactors segment is anticipated to show the highest market growth potential during the forecast period.

This surge in the market is attributed to the increasing demand for emerging biologic modalities such as cell and gene therapy products as well as antibody drug conjugates, which require more flexible and smaller-scale production solutions. Single use / disposable bioreactors offer quick turnaround times, scalability, flexibility, and reduced risk of cross-contamination, making them ideal for multiproduct facilities in bioprocessing. Recently, ABEC introduced its 4000-L and 6000-L disposable bioreactors, and Thermo Fisher unveiled its 5000-L disposable bioreactor, addressing unmet market needs for high volume single use bioreactors which can deliver performance comparable to that of stainless steel bioreactors.

Market Share by Type of Bioprocess

Based on type of bioprocess, the bioreactors market is categorized into batch and fed-batch, and continuous. The batch and fed-batch bioreactors segment currently occupies the highest market share and this trend is expected to remain same during the forecast period. Further, the continuous bioreactors segment is projected to grow at a relatively higher growth rate during the forecast period.

Continuous bioprocessing integrates sequential steps, thereby reducing downtime, streamlining labor-intensive processes, and mitigating contamination risks. Many biopharmaceutical companies, particularly large contract manufacturers, are either adopting or contemplating the implementation of continuous bioprocessing technologies including the perfusion bioreactors. In December 2022, Merck acquired Erbi Biosystems, a developer of the 2 ml continuous perfusion cell culture platform technology, enabling scalable perfusion bioreactor processes from 2 ml to 2,000 L with rapid lab-scale process development.

Market Share by Type of Biologic

Based on the type of biologic, the bioreactors market is segmented into antibodies, vaccines, cell therapies and other biologics. Presently, the market is dominated by revenues generated from the sales of bioreactors for manufacturing antibodies. Antibodies are experiencing rapid growth in the biomanufacturing industry due to their versatility, specificity, and efficacy in targeting diseases.

According to the Umabs Antibody Therapies Database, till 2023, over 170 therapeutic antibodies have been approved by at least one regulatory agency in the world, whereas several hundred are in development. Beyond the traditional monoclonal antibodies, these modalities are available / under development in various formats, including bi-specific antibodies, antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), antibody fragments, and Fc fusion proteins, thereby offering tailored approaches to address different diseases and therapeutic challenges, contributing to the growing traction of antibodies in the biomanufacturing landscape.

Market Share by Key Geographical Regions

Based on the key geographical regions, the global bioreactors market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. Europe dominated the bioreactor market and accounted for the largest revenue share in 2024. It is worth noting that the US has the highest count for bioprocessing facilities, while Europe, known for its large-scale plants, holds the largest capacity. Further, the Asia-Pacific region is rapidly expanding the number of biomanufacturing facilities, although with relatively lower capacities.

Bioreactors Market Key Insights

The market report features an extensive study of the current market landscape, market size, market forecast and future opportunities for the bioreactor manufacturers. The market report highlights the efforts of several bioreactor developers engaged in this rapidly growing segment of the biomanufacturing equipment industry. Key takeaways of the market report are briefly discussed below.

Market Landscape Analysis: Bioreactor Manufacturers

The bioreactors market landscape features around 250 companies, which claim to possess the necessary technical expertise for manufacturing high-quality bioreactors to serve the needs of a wide range of end users, including biopharmaceutical companies, CMOs and CROs, and academic and research institutes. The players can either be original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) that produce different components of bioreactors, and / or engineering, procurement, and construction (EPCs) companies that integrate all the equipment designed by OEM engineers into a complete performing system. According to the research, the Asia-Pacific region has emerged as the key hub in this domain, featuring the presence of 122 bioreactor manufacturers.

The demand for high throughput bioreactor systems has led to the establishment of several start-ups in this field, which constitute 54% of the overall players engaged in this domain. While commercial scale capacity predominates globally, nearly 75% of the companies are involved in manufacturing bioreactors for preclinical purposes, primarily for drug screening, efficacy / toxicity testing, working with microbiological process for small biotech production facilities, and scientific and laboratory research.

Market Drivers Analysis: The Expansion of CMO Services to Encompass a Broader Range of Biopharmaceutical Products is Propelling the Bioreactors Market

As biomanufacturing demands substantial capital investment, there's a growing trend towards outsourcing various operations to CMOs and CDMOs, particularly specialized, repetitive, or non-core activities. Currently, over 305 biologics contract manufacturers offer diverse services for biologics, indicating a thriving outsourcing market. This trend is expected to continue, with outsourcing projected to outpace captive biopharmaceutical growth, driving increased demand for bioreactors. Additionally, factors like the COVID-19 pandemic, which initially boosted the bioreactors market due to their role in efficient vaccine production further contribute to the demand for bioreactors.

Further, the growth of the market is closely linked to the increasing popularity of biosimilars and biobetters, particularly following the patent expiration of blockbuster biologics. After 2025, several high-profile biologics, such as Humira (adalimumab) and Rituxan (rituximab), are expected to lose patent protection, opening up opportunities for biosimilar manufacturers to enter the market. Moreover, as biosimilars and biobetters gain acceptance in the healthcare industry due to their cost-effectiveness and therapeutic advantages, the demand for bioprocessing technologies to support the production of these next-generation biopharmaceuticals is likely witness substantial growth.

Market Trends Analysis: Emphasis on Automation and Sustainability in Bioreactors Market

The bioreactors market is witnessing a significant shift towards sustainable practices, evident in the development of bioreactors designed to minimize energy consumption, waste generation, and environmental impact. This emphasis on sustainability has led to the increased adoption of single use / disposable bioreactors, which offer benefits such as a 45% reduction in water and energy consumption and a 40% decrease in initial investment costs. In fact, two-thirds of clinical bioproduction processes leverage single use components. the research suggests that nearly 25% of the bioreactor manufacturers provide single use / disposable bioreactors.

Moreover, there is a growing investment by stakeholders engaged in this domain in enhancing bioprocessing efficiency through automation, advanced control systems, and data analytics. More than 60% of bioreactor manufacturers now offer fully automated bioreactors. These are often integrated with digital biomanufacturing technologies like Process Analytical Technology (PAT) systems which enable real-time monitoring and control of critical process parameters (CPPs) like temperature, pH, dissolved oxygen, and biomass concentration throughout the bioprocess. Additionally, Cleaning in Place (CIP) and Sterilization in Place (SIP) features are becoming the mainstream requirements in bioreactor specifications, owing to the strict guidelines set by GMP and FDA standards. The industry is also embracing modular bioreactors that can be configured sequentially or in parallel, facilitating comparative studies and parallel experiments with ease and consistency.

Bioreactors Market Size Analysis: Batch and Fed-batch Holds the Largest Market Share

Batch and fed-batch bioprocess currently hold the majority share within the global bioreactors market. These methods, although traditional, are still viewed as simpler, cost-effective, and associated with fewer failures. In addition, fed-batch processing has led to an improvement in product titer, as well as the molecule's key quality attributes.

Key Manufacturers in Bioreactors Market

The key players engaged in this domain include Applikon Biotechnology, Bionet, Cytiva, Eppendorf, Merck, Ollital Technology, Parr Instrument Company, Sartorius, Shanghai Bailun Biological Technology, Solaris Biotech, Solida Biotech and Zhengzhou Laboao Instrument Equipment (LABAO). This market report includes an easily searchable, excel database of all the bioreactor manufacturers, worldwide.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 224 Forecast Period 2024 - 2035 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $16.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2035 $51.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.1% Regions Covered Global

Bioreactors Market Share Insights

The market research report presents an in-depth analysis of the various companies that are engaged in the bioreactors industry, across different segments, as defined below:

Historical Trend: 2018-2023

Base Year: 2024

Forecast Period: 2024-2035

Market Size in 2024: $ 16.7 Billion

CAGR: 11.1%

Fabrication Material Stainless Steel Single Use Glass

Type of Bioprocess Batch and Fed-batch Continuous

Type of Biologic Antibodies Vaccines Cell Therapies Other Biologics

Key Geographical Regions North America Europe Asia-Pacific Rest of the World



