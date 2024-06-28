United States Construction Market Report 2024-2028: Projected U.S. Construction Industry Growth to Surpass $1.53 Trillion by 2028

Dublin, June 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Construction Industry Databook Series - Market Size & Forecast by Value and Volume (area and units), Q1 2024 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The construction industry in the United States is expected to grow by 5.6% to reach USD 1.27 trillion in 2024. The growth momentum is expected to continue over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 4.7% during 2024-2028. The construction output in the U.S. is expected to reach USD 1.53 trillion by 2028.



The United States government has announced several policy measures that aim to support infrastructure development. This, coupled with the government's effort to bring manufacturing back to its shores, will provide growth support to the construction market over the medium term. While the long-term outlook of the sector remains robust, soaring construction costs can dampen the short-term growth prospects of the United States construction market.



Some South Korean firms have suspended their construction projects across the United States. Samsung and LG are among the leading South Korean firms that are facing challenges due to rising material prices. However, the industry is projected to receive growth support from the construction activities of multi-billion-dollar data center projects over the medium term.



US government's infrastructure development push to support market growth in 2024



Brightline, the privately-owned train company, announced that the firm would begin construction on the US$12 billion high-speed rail project in April 2024. The project, notably, will connect Las Vegas and Southern California. The firm received a grant of US$3 billion from the Department of Transportation. The project, dubbed Brightline West, is expected to be operational as early 2028, which is before the scheduled Summer Olympics in Los Angeles. Several other high-speed rail projects, including those in California and Texas, are under construction as of April 2024.



The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), in March 2024, also announced US$110 million in Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. The investment will fund more than 70 airports across the United States for projects that are aimed at boosting safety and expanding capacity. Of the US$110 million investment, US$43 million has been allocated to Charlotte Douglas International Airport in North Carolina. The funding will be used for the construction of a 6,400-foot end-around taxiway at the Runway 18C. These projects, and the infrastructure development push from the Biden government, are expected to keep supporting market growth in 2024.



Samsung and LG suspend construction projects due to soaring costs in the United States



The surge in construction costs, coupled with the lingering subsidy uncertainties, has forced firms like Samsung and LG to suspend their construction projects in the United States. Samsung Electronics invested US$17 billion to build a chip factory in Taylor, Texas. This factory will start making semiconductors for fifth-generation network systems or artificial intelligence (AI) solutions later in 2024. However, it's expected that the firm will end up spending more money due to the rising materials and labor costs in Texas.

LG Energy Solution decided not to go ahead with their plan to build another battery factory in Indiana with General Motors (GM) for the same reasons. According to data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the cost of construction has increased by a third as of December 2023, compared to three years earlier.

SK On, a battery company linked to SK Group, is facing financial stress too. The firm partnered with Ford Motor to construct battery plants in Kentucky and Tennessee. However, both companies had to delay starting operations at their second plant in Kentucky. This delay was due to increasing construction expenses and a slowdown in the electric vehicle industry.

TSMC, the Taiwan-based firm, pushed back the opening of its first factory in Arizona by a year, now aiming for 2025. The firm also postponed the operations of their second factory from 2026 to 2027.

Investment in data center construction projects to support market growth in the United States in 2024



The fast-growing use of generative artificial intelligence technology has caused a huge increase in the need for AI data centers. The demand is poised to grow further in 2024, and as a result, investment in the sector is also expected to increase significantly over the next 12 months.

Microsoft and OpenAI, notably, are planning a US$100 billion data center project. Blackstone, the US-based equity firm, has also begun construction on a US$25 billion data center as part of its strategy to capitalize on the fast-growing AI market. These multi-billion-dollar projects will also support the growth of the construction market in 2024.

Alongside these major AI-focused data center projects, several other firms have announced investments in the sector. Fibrebond Corporation, in April 2024, revealed plans for a US$50 million upgrade and expansion of its production facility in Webster Parish. This facility supports various projects across the United States, including those related to data centers, telecommunications, industrial, and utilities.

Key Report Features



This market intelligence report provides a detailed view of market opportunities in the building and infrastructure construction industry at country level. With over 100+ KPIs, covering growth dynamics in building construction, infrastructure construction, construction cost structure analysis and analysis by key cities in US, this databook offering primarily provides data-centric analysis with charts and tables.

Market Dynamics by Value, Volume, and No. of Units: Provides a comprehensive data-centric view of size and structure, industry dynamics, and end market opportunities in the building and infrastructure construction industry in US.

Residential Construction Outlook: Provides market analysis by type of construction, development stage, price point, and key cities. KPIs include value, volume and number of units.

Commercial Construction Outlook: Provides construction outlook by value and volume across office buildings, retail buildings, hospitality buildings, restaurant buildings, and sports facilities.

Institutional Construction Outlook: Provides construction outlook by value and volume across manufacturing plant buildings, metal & material processing buildings, chemical & pharmaceutical buildings.

Industrial Construction Outlook: Provides construction outlook by value and volume across manufacturing plants, educational buildings.

Infrastructure Construction Outlook: Provides growth dynamics and market analysis by three key sections such as marine and inland, utility system and transport infrastructure construction.

City Level Analysis: Provides outlook of top 10 cities in US by construction value.

Construction Cost Structure Analysis: Provides outlook of different construction cost like material, labour, equipment, and others costs by construction value. At granular level, this module provides in detail material cost analysis by type of materials and labour cost by type of work by construction value.

Report Scope

This report provides market size and forecast across 40+ construction segments for a period of 10 years from 2019 - 2028 in United States.

KPIs covered include the following:

Market size by value

Market size by volume of construction

Number of units

United States Economic Indicators

United States Top Cities Construction Data

United States Residential Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by

Housing type (multi family, single family)

Key cities (Tier - 1, Tier - 2, Tier - 3 segmentation)

Price point/income level (luxury, mid-tier, affordable)

Construction stage (new construction, re-development & maintenance)

United States Residential Green Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by

Green building by Housing type

Green building by Key cities

Green building by Price point/income level (luxury, mid-tier, affordable)

United States Commercial Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by

Office (further broken down by Grade A, Grade B, and Grade C)

Retail (further broken down by Grade A, Grade B, and Grade C)

Hospitality (further broken down by Grade A, Grade B, and Grade C)

Restaurant (further broken down by Grade A, Grade B, and Grade C)

Entertainment

Sports facility

Other commercial building construction

Construction stage (new construction, re-development & maintenance)

United States Commercial Green Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by

Office green building construction

Retail green building construction

Hospitality green building construction

Restaurant green building construction

Entertainment green building construction

Sports facility green building construction

Other commercial green building construction

United States Industrial Green Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units)

Manufacturing Plants building construction

Chemical & Pharmaceutical building construction

Metal & Material Processing building construction

Construction stage (new construction, re-development & maintenance)

United States Institutional Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by

Healthcare construction

Educational construction

Other building construction

Construction stage (new construction, re-development & maintenance)

United States Institutional Green Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by

Healthcare green building construction

Educational green building construction

United States Infrastructure Construction Sectors: 10- year market size & forecast in value terms by

Marine and inland water infrastructure

Utility system construction (oil and gas infrastructure, communication infrastructure, power infrastructure, water and sewer infrastructure)

Transportation infrastructure (highway, street and bridge construction, railway construction, airport construction, and tunnel construction)

Construction stage (new construction, re-development & maintenance)

United States Green Infrastructure Construction: 10- year market size & forecast in value terms

United States Construction Cost Structure Analysis: 10- year market size & forecast in value terms

Cost Analysis by Type (Material, Labour, Equipment, Others)

By Material & Work Cost: It provides the cost outlook of material costs by type of materials used in construction (Cement, Steel, Sand, Aggregates, Bricks, Wood, Windows Glazing, Flooring, Plumbing, Electrical, Painting, Other Materials)

By Labour Cost: It provides the cost outlook of labour costs (RCC Construction Work, Masonry and Plastering Work, Plumbing Work, Water Proofing Work, Carpentry Work, Electrical Work, Tile Fixing Work, CATV Antenna Points, Painting Work, Departmental Labour)

By Type of Construction (New, Re-Development)

By Material Cost: It provides the cost outlook of material costs by type of materials used in construction (Concreting Sand, Stone Aggregate, Ordinary Portland Cement, Reinforced Concrete (Grade 30 MPA), Reinforced Concrete (Grade 40 MPA), High Tensile Steel bars, Mild Steel Round Bars, Structural Steelwork, Plywood Formwork (1800*900*12mm), Clay Bricks)

Type of Labour (Skilled Vs Unskilled)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/s11xy0

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.