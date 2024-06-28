RESULT OF RIKSBANK AUCTIONS GOVERNMENT BONDS

| Source: Sveriges Riksbank Sveriges Riksbank

Auction date2024-06-28
Loan1060
Coupon0.75 %
ISIN-codeSE0009496367
Maturity2028-05-12
Tendered volume, SEK mln1000 +/- 1000
Total bid volume, SEK mln2,300
Volume sold, SEK mln1,000
Number of bids7
Number of accepted bids3
Average yield2.232 %
Lowest yield2.225 %
Highest accepted yield2.234 %
% accepted at highest yield       65.00 

 

Auction date2024-06-28
Loan1062
Coupon0.125 %
ISIN-codeSE0013935319
Maturity2031-05-12
Tendered volume, SEK mln1000 +/- 1000
Total bid volume, SEK mln3,150
Volume sold, SEK mln1,000
Number of bids12
Number of accepted bids1
Average yield2.137 %
Lowest yield2.137 %
Highest accepted yield2.137 %
% accepted at highest yield       100.00 


 

Auction date2024-06-28
Loan1053
Coupon3.50 %
ISIN-codeSE0002829192
Maturity2039-03-30
Tendered volume, SEK mln700 +/- 700
Total bid volume, SEK mln2,616 
Volume sold, SEK mln700 
Number of bids20
Number of accepted bids
Average yield2.283 %
Lowest yield2.275 %
Highest accepted yield2.287 %
% accepted at highest yield       50.00 

 

 