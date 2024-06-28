RESULT OF RIKSBANK AUCTIONS GOVERNMENT BONDS

|Auction date
|2024-06-28
|Loan
|1060
|Coupon
|0.75 %
|ISIN-code
|SE0009496367
|Maturity
|2028-05-12
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|1000 +/- 1000
|Total bid volume, SEK mln
|2,300
|Volume sold, SEK mln
|1,000
|Number of bids
|7
|Number of accepted bids
|3
|Average yield
|2.232 %
|Lowest yield
|2.225 %
|Highest accepted yield
|2.234 %
|% accepted at highest yield
|65.00
|Auction date
|2024-06-28
|Loan
|1062
|Coupon
|0.125 %
|ISIN-code
|SE0013935319
|Maturity
|2031-05-12
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|1000 +/- 1000
|Total bid volume, SEK mln
|3,150
|Volume sold, SEK mln
|1,000
|Number of bids
|12
|Number of accepted bids
|1
|Average yield
|2.137 %
|Lowest yield
|2.137 %
|Highest accepted yield
|2.137 %
|% accepted at highest yield
|100.00
|Auction date
|2024-06-28
|Loan
|1053
|Coupon
|3.50 %
|ISIN-code
|SE0002829192
|Maturity
|2039-03-30
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|700 +/- 700
|Total bid volume, SEK mln
|2,616
|Volume sold, SEK mln
|700
|Number of bids
|20
|Number of accepted bids
|4
|Average yield
|2.283 %
|Lowest yield
|2.275 %
|Highest accepted yield
|2.287 %
|% accepted at highest yield
|50.00