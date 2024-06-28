Digital Technology Boosts Rural Areas in Tongzhou, Nantong City

NANTONG, China, June 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



In June, the Tongzhou Demonstration Smart Farm Agriculture Base located in Tongzhou, Nantong City, Jiangsu Province, ushered in a bumper harvest. With full set of IoT sensor equipment and high-definition monitoring equipment, various fruits such as watermelons, specialty tomatoes from Jinsha Tomato Town, and golden melons from Dongshe are being harvested and brought to market one after another.

Entering the smart agriculture base, one can see newly built multi-span intelligent greenhouses, intelligent irrigation systems integrating water and fertilizer, and various small automated agricultural machines dedicated to greenhouse planting. According to the expert of Tongzhou Demonstration Smart Farm, the watermelons here are grown using soilless cultivation methods, utilizing coconut coir as the growing medium to precisely control the growth process of the watermelons. The cherry tomato varieties in the natural light cultivation area originate from France and the Netherlands, with a yield of about 20 kilograms per square meter, producing approximately 125,000 kilograms annually.

Tongzhou is a major agricultural district of Nantong, also designated as a national grain production functional area and an important agricultural product supply area in China. It has established a ten-thousand-mu demonstration smart farm. The smart farm is equipped with fully intelligent machinery for the entire process of farming, as well as a complete set of IoT sensing devices and high-definition monitoring equipment. Through the construction of a system platform, it has achieved intelligent upgrades, information integration, and digital management.

Source: Tongzhou Demonstration Smart Farm