U.S. Specialty Medical Chairs Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2024-2030: Examination Chairs, Birthing Chairs, Blood Drawing Chairs, Rehabilitation Chairs, Treatment Chairs

The U.S. specialty medical chairs market size is anticipated to reach USD 2.68 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2024 to 2030

As the global population continues to age, the demand for these specialty medical chairs and other assistive devices increases. The elderly population often experience age-related health issues, such as arthritis, back pain, and weakened muscles, which can be alleviated by using specialized medical chairs.







With the increasing population of elderly people, there is a surge in the demand for healthcare services and infrastructure to address the unique & evolving healthcare needs of the elderly. According to the WHO data, in 2022, one out of every six people worldwide will be 60 years or older by the year 2030. Moreover, the number of Americans aged 65 and older is projected to increase from 58 million in 2022 to 82 million by 2050. This, in turn, is estimated to propel the demand for specialty medical chairs over the forecast period.



Many governments and insurance providers recognize the importance of medical chairs for the elderly and are implementing initiatives to make these products more accessible and affordable.



U.S. Specialty Medical Chairs Market Report Highlights

Rehabilitation chairs dominated the product segment with more than 40% share in 2023 owing to the customizable features it offers

The treatment chairs segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period

The increasing aging population and increasing incidences of orthopedic disorders are contributing to the growing demand for specialty medical chairs

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 80 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2.68 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.9% Regions Covered United States





