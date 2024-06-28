NASSAU, The Bahamas, June 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a leading crypto exchange by trading volume and a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for June 28, 2024.



OKX Introduces New USDC Spot Trading Pairs to Support the Growth of the USDC Ecosystem

OKX announced today that it will introduce new USDC spot trading pairs to support the growth of the USDC ecosystem and meet the diverse trading needs of its customers.



The new USDC spot trading pairs are set to go live between 8:00 am and 9:00 am UTC on July 2, 2024. The introductions include PEOPLE/USDC, W/USDC, GFT/USDC, FRONT/USDC, CTC/USDC, ZENT/USDC.



The addition of these new trading pairs underscores OKX's commitment to providing its customers with a wide range of trading options and supporting the continued growth and diversification of the cryptocurrency market.



To learn more, visit OKX's Support Center.

