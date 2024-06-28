Releasing Hopsworks 4.0 - Introducing the AI Lakehouse

Stockholm, June 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The team at Hopsworks is excited to announce our upcoming release, Hopsworks 4.0. It is the first unified platform for building batch, real-time, and large-language model (LLM) AI systems. Based on Hopsworks leadership in data for AI, we are adding new capabilities to the Lakehouse around real-time data for RAG (feature store and vector index), native Python access (with ArrowFlight), and fine-tuning for LLMs. We are calling Hopsworks 4.0 the AI Lakehouse.



The release, generally available soon, will incorporate capabilities and updates aimed at helping users build AI systems at any scale, supporting the most challenging workloads (from petabytes to milliseconds).



Key implications of Hopsworks 4.0:

High Performance & Availability - Hopsworks' mission is to keep customer data safe and always available. It is designed to survive hardware and network failures and is the only feature store that offers cross-region replication. In the event of a datacenter outage, users can seamlessly switch to a different geographical region without any data loss.

Kubernetes deployments - Hopsworks can now be deployed, maintained, and upgraded with Helm Charts. You can deploy anywhere, from cloud platforms to air-gapped on-premises.

Hopsworks Query Service - Provides Python clients with up to 45 times higher throughput when reading data from the lakehouse, compared to Databricks, Sagemaker, and Vertex AI.

Feature Monitoring support - Allow users to to keep track of how their data changes over time and compare it with data that's been used to train a specific version of a model.

Vector Search / Embeddings - Added support for vector & similarity search to help users easily build GenAI applications by leveraging RAG LLMs.

Responsible data management - Hopsworks can be deployed on any private or public infrastructure that can monitor the data that it processed for better output, version all assets to be able to understand all lineage, and roll-back from a model to another if issue arises with ease.

“We’re excited to announce Hopsworks 4.0 as our biggest and most innovative release yet. 4.0 implies game changing innovations for building AI systems, whether they are batch, real-time or LLMs applications, through an AI Lakehouse infrastructure.” - Jim Dowling, CEO, Hopsworks

About Hopsworks:

Hopsworks is a leading Lakehouse for AI, offering an end-to-end solution for developing, deploying, and monitoring AI/ML models at scale. Recognized for its innovative feature store and comprehensive toolset, Hopsworks empowers organizations to unlock the full potential of their data.







