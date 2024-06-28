New base prospectus for covered bonds, mortgage bonds and bonds issued pursuant to Section 15 of the Danish Mortage-Credit Loans and Mortgage-Credit Bonds etc. Act

To Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S                                28 June 2024 
                                        Announcement no.  55/2024 
 
 
 
 
New base prospectus for covered bonds, mortgage bonds and bonds issued pursuant to Section 15 of the Danish Mortage-Credit Loans and Mortgage-Credit Bonds etc. Act  

Jyske Realkredit A/S hereby publish a new base prospectus for covered bonds, mortgage bonds and bonds issued pursuant to Section 15 of the Danish Mortage-Credit Loans and Mortgage-Credit Bonds etc. Act – Base Prospectus dated 28 June 2024. 

Jyske Realkredit’s Base Prospectus and any Addenda are available for download in Danish and English on Jyske Realkredit’s website www.jyskerealkredit.com. Jyske Realkredit’s Base Prospectus dated 28 June 2024 is also enclosed this announcement. 

For more information, please contact: 

  • Head of Rating and IR, Christian Bech-Ravn on telephone (+45) 89 89 92 25 
  • Legal Counsel Berit Fredberg on telephone (+45) 89 89 79 64  

  
 
Yours sincerely 
Jyske Realkredit 

Søren Winkler 
Senior Director 
 
 
Please observe that the Danish version of this announcement prevails 
 

