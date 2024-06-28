Global Board Games Analysis Report 2024: Market to Grow by $4.37 Billion During 2023-2028, Driven by Adoption of AR, Social Media Influencers, Rapid Improvements in Content and Gameplay

Dublin, June 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Board Games Market 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The board games market is forecasted to grow by USD 4.37 billion during 2023-2028, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.8%

This study identifies the increasing digitization of board games as one of the prime reasons driving the board games market growth during the next few years. Also, rising adoption of AR in board games and growing prominence of social media influencers will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The market is driven by rapid improvements in content and gameplay, growing support through crowdfunding platforms, and rising number of board game cafes.

The report on the board games market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading board games market vendors. Also, the board games market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

Market Positioning of Key Companies

Atlas Games

Alderac Entertainment Group

Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

Bezier Games Inc.

Buffalo Games LLC

Claranet Ltd.

CMON Ltd.

Embracer Group AB

Franckh Kosmos Verlags GmbH and Co. KG

Ghost Galaxy Inc.

Gibsons Games Ltd.

Grey Fox Games

GungHo Online Entertainment Inc.

Hasbro Inc.

Indie Boards and Cards

Mattel Inc.

PD Verlag GmbH and Co. KG

Ravensburger AG

The Walt Disney Co.

Warlord Games

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview



2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

2.2 Market characteristics

2.3 Value chain analysis



3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2023

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2023-2028



4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global Board Games Market 2018 - 2022

4.2 Product segment analysis 2018 - 2022

4.3 Distribution Channel segment analysis 2018 - 2022

4.4 Geography segment analysis 2018 - 2022

4.5 Country segment analysis 2018 - 2022



5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition



6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Product

6.3 Tabletop - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

6.4 Card and dice - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

6.5 Role-playing - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

6.6 Market opportunity by Product



7 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

7.3 Online - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

7.4 Offline - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

7.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel



8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview



9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

9.9 France - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

9.12 China - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

9.13 Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape



10 Drivers, Challenges, and Opportunity/Restraints

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market opportunities/restraints



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Competitive Landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks



12 Competitive Analysis

12.1 Companies profiled

12.2 Market positioning of companies

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/y5ziq2

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.