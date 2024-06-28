US Fresh Pet Food Analysis Report 2024: Market to Grow by $1.233 Billion During 2023-2028 at a CAGR of 29.91%, Driven by New Product Launches and Rising Adoption of Customized Fresh Pet Foods

Dublin, June 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fresh Pet Food Market in US 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The fresh pet food market in US is forecasted to grow by USD 1,233.81 mn during 2023-2028, accelerating at a CAGR of 29.91%

This study identifies the expansions of fresh pet food vendors as one of the prime reasons driving the fresh pet food market in US growth during the next few years.

The market is driven by new product launches by vendors, increasing adoption of pets in US, and rising adoption of customized fresh pet foods.Also, increasing focus on promoting fresh pet foods in US and rising demand for human-grade fresh pet foods will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the fresh pet food market in US provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading fresh pet food market in US vendors. Also, the fresh pet food market in US analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

Market Positioning of Key Vendors

A Pup Above

Artemis Pet Food Co.

Carnivore Meat Co. LLC

Cooking4Canines

Darwins Natural Pet Products

Freshpet Inc.

JustFoodForDogs LLC

My Perfect Pet Food Inc.

Nestle SA

NomNomNow Inc.

Ollie

Pauls Custom Pet Food LLC

Pet Plate

Pet Honesty

Primal Pet Foods Inc.

Raised Right Pets LP

Spot and Tango

The Farmers Dog Inc.

The Honest Kitchen

Rabbit Hole Hay Inc.





Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview



2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem



3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2023

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2023-2028



4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Fresh pet food market in US 2018 - 2022

4.2 Distribution Channel Segment Analysis 2018 - 2022

4.3 Product Segment Analysis 2018 - 2022

4.4 Type Segment Analysis 2018 - 2022



5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition



6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel



7 Market Segmentation by Product

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Product

7.3 Dog food - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

7.4 Cat food - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

7.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

7.6 Market opportunity by Product



8 Market Segmentation by Type

8.1 Market segments

8.2 Comparison by Type

8.3 Fish - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

8.4 Meat - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

8.5 Vegetable - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

8.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

8.7 Market opportunity by Type



9 Customer Landscape

9.1 Customer landscape overview



10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends



11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks



12 Vendor Analysis

