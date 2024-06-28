Global Xylene Industry Outlook, 2023-2028 - Capacity and Capital Expenditure Forecasts with Details of All Active and Planned Plants

Dublin, June 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Xylene Industry Outlook to 2028-Capacity and Capital Expenditure Forecasts with Details of All Active and Planned Plants" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global xylene capacity is poised to see considerable growth, potentially increasing from 93.49 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) in 2023 to 108.94 mtpa in 2028. Most of the xylene capacity additions are primarily expected in Asia and the Middle East.
Key Topics Covered:
01. Global Xylene Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook
- Key Highlights
02. Global Xylene Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook by Region
- Global Xylene Capacity Contribution by Region
- Global Planned and Announced Capacity Xylene Additions by Region
- Global Capex Spending on Planned and Announced Xylene Projects by Region
- Global Top 10 Planned and Announced Xylene Plants
03. Global Xylene Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook by Country
- Global Xylene Capacity Contributions by Key Countries, 2018-2028
- Global Xylene Capacity Contribution by Key Countries, 2023
- Xylene Capacity Additions from Planned and Announced Projects by Key Countries
- Xylene Capex Spending on Planned and Announced Projects by Key Countries
04. Global Xylene Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook by Company
- Global Xylene Capacity Contribution by Key Companies, 2023
- Global Xylene Capacity Additions from Planned and Announced Projects by Top 10 Companies
05. Xylene Capacity and Capex Outlook in Africa
- Xylene Capacity in Africa by Country, 2018-2028
- Annual New Build and Expansion Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced Xylene Projects in Africa
- Annual New Build and Expansion Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced Xylene Projects by Countries in Africa
06. Xylene Capacity and Capex Outlook in Asia
- Xylene Capacity in Asia by Key Countries, 2018-2028
- Annual New Build and Expansion Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced Xylene Projects in Asia
- Annual New Build and Expansion Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced Xylene Projects by Countries in Asia
07. Xylene Capacity and Capex Outlook in Europe
- Xylene Capacity in Europe by Key Countries, 2018-2028
08. Xylene Capacity and Capex Outlook in FSU
- Xylene Capacity in the FSU by Country, 2018-2028
- Annual New Build and Expansion Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced Xylene Projects in the FSU
- Annual New Build and Expansion Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced Xylene Projects by Countries in the FSU
09. Xylene Capacity and Capex Outlook in Middle East
- Xylene Capacity in the Middle East by Country, 2018-2028
- Annual New Build and Expansion Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced Xylene Projects in the Middle East
- Annual New Build and Expansion Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced Xylene Projects by Countries in the Middle East
10. Xylene Capacity and Capex Outlook in North America
11. Xylene Capacity and Capex Outlook in South America
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/87ht3p
