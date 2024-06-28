Global Xylene Industry Outlook, 2023-2028 - Capacity and Capital Expenditure Forecasts with Details of All Active and Planned Plants

Dublin, June 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Xylene Industry Outlook to 2028-Capacity and Capital Expenditure Forecasts with Details of All Active and Planned Plants" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global xylene capacity is poised to see considerable growth, potentially increasing from 93.49 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) in 2023 to 108.94 mtpa in 2028. Most of the xylene capacity additions are primarily expected in Asia and the Middle East.



Scope

Global xylene capacity outlook by region from 2023 to 2028

Xylene new build and expansion capacity additions by region, key countries, and key companies

New build and expansion capital expenditure outlook by region, key countries, and key companies

Key details of the xylene plants globally (capacity from 2018 to 2028)

Reasons to Buy

Obtain the most up-to-date information available on all active, planned, and announced xylene plants globally

Identify opportunities in the global Xylene industry with the help of upcoming projects and capital expenditure outlook

Facilitate decision-making on the basis of strong historical and forecast of xylene capacity data

Key Topics Covered:



01. Global Xylene Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook

Key Highlights

02. Global Xylene Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook by Region

Global Xylene Capacity Contribution by Region

Global Planned and Announced Capacity Xylene Additions by Region

Global Capex Spending on Planned and Announced Xylene Projects by Region

Global Top 10 Planned and Announced Xylene Plants

03. Global Xylene Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook by Country

Global Xylene Capacity Contributions by Key Countries, 2018-2028

Global Xylene Capacity Contribution by Key Countries, 2023

Xylene Capacity Additions from Planned and Announced Projects by Key Countries

Xylene Capex Spending on Planned and Announced Projects by Key Countries

04. Global Xylene Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook by Company

Global Xylene Capacity Contribution by Key Companies, 2023

Global Xylene Capacity Additions from Planned and Announced Projects by Top 10 Companies

05. Xylene Capacity and Capex Outlook in Africa

Xylene Capacity in Africa by Country, 2018-2028

Annual New Build and Expansion Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced Xylene Projects in Africa

Annual New Build and Expansion Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced Xylene Projects by Countries in Africa

06. Xylene Capacity and Capex Outlook in Asia

Xylene Capacity in Asia by Key Countries, 2018-2028

Annual New Build and Expansion Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced Xylene Projects in Asia

Annual New Build and Expansion Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced Xylene Projects by Countries in Asia

07. Xylene Capacity and Capex Outlook in Europe

Xylene Capacity in Europe by Key Countries, 2018-2028

08. Xylene Capacity and Capex Outlook in FSU

Xylene Capacity in the FSU by Country, 2018-2028

Annual New Build and Expansion Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced Xylene Projects in the FSU

Annual New Build and Expansion Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced Xylene Projects by Countries in the FSU

09. Xylene Capacity and Capex Outlook in Middle East

Xylene Capacity in the Middle East by Country, 2018-2028

Annual New Build and Expansion Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced Xylene Projects in the Middle East

Annual New Build and Expansion Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced Xylene Projects by Countries in the Middle East

10. Xylene Capacity and Capex Outlook in North America

11. Xylene Capacity and Capex Outlook in South America

