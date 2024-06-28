Anheuser-Busch InBev Digital Transformation Strategy Report 2024: ZX Ventures, Investments, Acquisitions, Partnership, Acquisition, Network Map, ICT Budget, and Key Contracts

Dublin, June 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Anheuser-Busch InBev - Digital Transformation Strategies" company profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides insight into AB InBev's technology activities, including an in-depth look at its digital transformation strategies and innovation hubs and accelerator programs. It offers an overview of AB InBev's technology initiatives, covering partnerships, product launches, investments, and acquisitions.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (AB InBev) is involved in the production, distribution, and sale of beer and other alcoholic beverages such as wine, ready-to-drink cocktails, spirits, and hard seltzers, as well as soft drinks worldwide.

The company has over 500 global, multi-country, and local beer brands in its portfolio. Some of its well-known global brands are Budweiser, Stella Artois, and Corona, multi-country brands include Beck's, Leffe, and Hoegaarden, and local beer brands are Aguila, Brahma, Antarctica, Castle, Victoria, and Skol.

The company also holds exclusive rights to bottle, sell and distribute certain PepsiCo brands in Brazil including Pepsi-Cola, Gatorade, H2OH!, and Lipton Ice-Tea. The company conducts business operations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

Each technology initiative is detailed with insights into the technology theme, objectives, and benefits, providing a comprehensive understanding of AB InBev's strategic direction in technology. Additionally, the report includes details of estimated ICT budgets and major ICT contracts, highlighting the company's financial commitment and priorities in its technological advancements.

This report provides insight into AB InBev's technology activities, including :

Insights of its digital transformation strategies and innovation hubs and accelerator programs.

Overview of technology initiatives covering partnerships, product launches, investments, and acquisitions.

Insights on each technology initiative including technology theme, objective, and benefits.

Details of estimated ICT budgets and major ICT contracts.

Scope

AB InBev leverages several emerging technologies including artificial intelligence, big data, blockchain, cybersecurity, ecommerce, social media, electric vehicles, and IoT among others to improve operational efficiency, achieve sustainability goals, drive sales and strengthen customer relations.

Reasons to Buy

Gain insights into AB InBev's technology operations.

Gain insights into its technology strategies and innovation initiatives.

Gain insights into its technology themes under focus.

Gain insights into its various partnerships, investments and acquisitions.

Key Topics Covered:

Overview

Digital Transformation Strategy

Accelerators, Incubators, and Other Innovation Programs

Technology Focus

Technology Initiatives

Venture Arm: ZX Ventures

Investment

Acquisitions

Partnership, Investment, & Acquisition Network Map

ICT Budget and Contracts

Key Executives

Contact the Publisher

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

BeerBods

CASA DE LA CERVEZA

Pensa Systems

Catalant Technologies

Appbar

BanQu

Einride

Everstream Analytics

Maven Wave

Thirstie

Pereira O'Dell

Fujitsu

For more information about this company profile visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vjh685

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.