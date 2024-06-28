Dublin, June 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Small-Scale LNG Liquefaction Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook, 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global small-scale liquefied natural gas (SSLNG) liquefaction capacity is expected to grow by 26% over the next four years, potentially increasing from38.21 million tonnes per annum (ktpa) in 2024 to 47,960 ktpa in 2028.
The growing importance of SSLNG for decarbonization of marine and road transport, and other applications such as off-grid power generation is driving such substantial growth.
Scope
- Bi-annual global SSLNG liquefaction capacity by region from 2018 to 2028
- Annual capex on new build and capacity expansions of SSLNG liquefaction terminals by region for the period 2024 to 2028
- SSLNG liquefaction capacity additions by key countries from 2024 to 2028
- Annual capex on new build and capacity expansions of SSLNG liquefaction terminals by key countries and companies for 2024 to 2028
- Key details of major upcoming new build SSLNG terminals and capacity expansions for 2024 to 2028
Reasons to Buy
- Obtain the most up-to-date information available on SSLNG liquefaction terminals globally
- Facilitate decision-making on the basis of strong historical and outlook of SSLNG liquefaction data
- Develop business strategies with the help of specific insights about upcoming SSLNG liquefaction terminals globally
- Keep abreast of key new build, and expansions of SSLNG liquefaction terminals globally
- Assess your competitor's upcoming SSLNG liquefaction terminals' capex
Key Topics Covered:
01. Global SSLNG Liquefaction Capacity and Capex Outlook
- Key Highlights
- Global SSLNG Liquefaction Capacity by Region
- SSLNG Liquefaction Capacity Additions by Key Countries
- Capex on New Build and Capacity Expansions of SSLNG Liquefaction Terminals by Region
- Capex on New Build and Capacity Expansions of SSLNG Liquefaction Terminals by Key Countries and Companies
- Major Announced and Stalled SSLNG Terminals
02. Regional Capex Outlook by Country and Company
- North America - SSLNG Liquefaction Terminals Capex by Key Countries and Companies
- North America SSLNG Liquefaction - Major Upcoming New Build Terminals and Capacity Expansions
- FSU - SSLNG Liquefaction Terminals Capex by Key Countries and Companies
- FSU SSLNG Liquefaction - Major Upcoming New Build Terminals and Capacity Expansions
- FSU SSLNG Liquefaction - Major Upcoming New Build Terminals and Capacity Expansions (Contd.)
- Asia - SSLNG Liquefaction Terminals Capex by Key Countries and Companies
- Asia SSLNG Liquefaction - Major Upcoming New Build Terminals and Capacity Expansion
- Africa - SSLNG Liquefaction Terminals Capex by Key Countries and Companies
- Africa SSLNG Liquefaction - Major Upcoming New Build Terminals and Capacity Expansions
- Middle East - SSLNG Liquefaction Terminals Capex by Country and Company
- Oceania - SSLNG Liquefaction Terminals Capex by Country and Company
- Caribbean - SSLNG Liquefaction Terminals Capex by Country and Company
- South America - SSLNG Liquefaction Terminals Capex by Country and Company
- Europe - SSLNG Liquefaction Projects Capex by Country and Company
03. Appendix
List of Tables
- Total SSLNG liquefaction capacity by region, 2018-2028 (ktpa)
- Count of SSLNG liquefaction terminals with new build capacity/capacity expansion by key countries, 2024-2028
- Total SSLNG liquefaction capex by region, 2024-2028 ($M)
- Details of major upcoming SSLNG liquefaction terminals in North America, 2024-2028
- Details of major upcoming SSLNG liquefaction terminals in FSU, 2024-2028
- Details of major upcoming SSLNG liquefaction terminals in Asia, 2024-2028
- Details of major upcoming SSLNG liquefaction terminals in Africa, 2024-2028
- Details of major upcoming SSLNG liquefaction terminals in Middle East, 2024-2028
- Details of major upcoming SSLNG liquefaction terminals in Oceania, 2024-2028
- Details of major upcoming SSLNG liquefaction terminal in Caribbean, 2024-2028
- Details of major upcoming SSLNG liquefaction terminals in South America, 2024-2028
- Details of major upcoming SSLNG liquefaction terminal in Europe, 2024-2028
List of Figures
- Total SSLNG liquefaction capacity by region, 2018-2028 (ktpa)
- New build and capacity expansions of SSLNG terminals by key countries, 2024-2028 (ktpa)
- Capex on new build and capacity expansions of SSLNG liquefaction terminals by region, 2024-2028 ($M)
- Capex on new build and capacity expansions of SSLNG liquefaction terminals by key countries, 2024-2028 ($M)
- Capex on new build and capacity expansions of SSLNG liquefaction terminals by key companies, 2024-2028 ($M)
- Capex on new build and capacity expansions of SSLNG liquefaction terminals in North America by country, 2024-2028 ($M)
- Capex on new build and capacity expansions of SSLNG liquefaction terminals in North America by key companies, 2024-2028 ($M)
- Capex on new build and capacity expansions of SSLNG liquefaction terminals in FSU by country, 2024-2028 ($M)
- Capex on new build and capacity expansions of SSLNG liquefaction terminals in FSU by key companies, 2024-2028 ($M)
- Capex on new build and capacity expansions of SSLNG liquefaction terminals in Asia by country, 2024-2028 ($M)
- Capex on new build and capacity expansions of SSLNG liquefaction terminals in Asia by key companies, 2024-2028 ($M)
- Capex on new build and capacity expansions of SSLNG liquefaction terminals in Africa by country, 2024-2028 ($M)
- Capex on new build and capacity expansions of SSLNG liquefaction terminals in Africa by key companies, 2024-2028 ($M)
- Capex on new build SSLNG liquefaction terminals in Middle East by country, 2024-2028 ($M)
- Capex on new build SSLNG liquefaction terminals in Middle East by company, 2024-2028 ($M)
- Capex on new build SSLNG liquefaction terminals in Oceania by country, 2024-2028 ($M)
- Capex on new build SSLNG liquefaction terminals in Oceania by company, 2024-2028 ($M)
- Capex on new build SSLNG liquefaction terminals in Caribbean by country, 2024-2028 ($M)
- Capex on new build SSLNG liquefaction terminals in Caribbean by company, 2024-2028 ($M)
- Capex on new build SSLNG liquefaction terminals in South America by country, 2024-2028 ($M)
- Capex on new build SSLNG liquefaction terminals in South America by company, 2024-2028 ($M)
- Capex on new build SSLNG liquefaction terminals in Europe by country, 2024-2028 ($M)
- Capex on new build SSLNG liquefaction terminals in Europe by company, 2024-2028 ($M)
