Global Small-Scale LNG Liquefaction Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook 2024-2028

Global small-scale liquefied natural gas (SSLNG) liquefaction capacity is expected to grow by 26% over the next four years, potentially increasing from38.21 million tonnes per annum (ktpa) in 2024 to 47,960 ktpa in 2028.

The growing importance of SSLNG for decarbonization of marine and road transport, and other applications such as off-grid power generation is driving such substantial growth.



Scope

Bi-annual global SSLNG liquefaction capacity by region from 2018 to 2028

Annual capex on new build and capacity expansions of SSLNG liquefaction terminals by region for the period 2024 to 2028

SSLNG liquefaction capacity additions by key countries from 2024 to 2028

Annual capex on new build and capacity expansions of SSLNG liquefaction terminals by key countries and companies for 2024 to 2028

Key details of major upcoming new build SSLNG terminals and capacity expansions for 2024 to 2028

Key Topics Covered:



01. Global SSLNG Liquefaction Capacity and Capex Outlook

Key Highlights

Global SSLNG Liquefaction Capacity by Region

SSLNG Liquefaction Capacity Additions by Key Countries

Capex on New Build and Capacity Expansions of SSLNG Liquefaction Terminals by Region

Capex on New Build and Capacity Expansions of SSLNG Liquefaction Terminals by Key Countries and Companies

Major Announced and Stalled SSLNG Terminals

02. Regional Capex Outlook by Country and Company

North America - SSLNG Liquefaction Terminals Capex by Key Countries and Companies

North America SSLNG Liquefaction - Major Upcoming New Build Terminals and Capacity Expansions

FSU - SSLNG Liquefaction Terminals Capex by Key Countries and Companies

FSU SSLNG Liquefaction - Major Upcoming New Build Terminals and Capacity Expansions

FSU SSLNG Liquefaction - Major Upcoming New Build Terminals and Capacity Expansions (Contd.)

Asia - SSLNG Liquefaction Terminals Capex by Key Countries and Companies

Asia SSLNG Liquefaction - Major Upcoming New Build Terminals and Capacity Expansion

Africa - SSLNG Liquefaction Terminals Capex by Key Countries and Companies

Africa SSLNG Liquefaction - Major Upcoming New Build Terminals and Capacity Expansions

Middle East - SSLNG Liquefaction Terminals Capex by Country and Company

Oceania - SSLNG Liquefaction Terminals Capex by Country and Company

Caribbean - SSLNG Liquefaction Terminals Capex by Country and Company

South America - SSLNG Liquefaction Terminals Capex by Country and Company

Europe - SSLNG Liquefaction Projects Capex by Country and Company

03. Appendix

