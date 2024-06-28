Old Dominion University Launches Mobile Credentials with CBORD and Allegion

NORFOLK, Va., June 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CBORD, the leading provider of integrated technology solutions for campus ID card systems, access control, foodservice, nutrition and commerce, is excited to announce that Old Dominion University has successfully launched mobile credentials on its campus. This achievement aligns with ODU’s mission to serve its students and enrich the community through rigorous academic programs and strategic partnerships.



"This state-of-the-art offering marks a significant advancement in campus life, enhancing convenience and security for our university community," said Shannon M. Hurt, executive director of Campus Life Services in the Student Enrollment, Engagement and Services (SEES) Division. She added that the transition to mobile credentials aligns with ODU’s push to integrate advanced technology into every aspect of campus life, streamline operations and enrich the experiences of students, faculty and staff.

Mobile credentials offer Old Dominion students, faculty and staff a seamless and secure way to access campus facilities and services using their smartphones. The contactless credentials can be used for meal plans, to make purchases and to enter secure buildings. This initiative also supports ODU’s commitment to sustainability by minimizing the environmental impact associated with the production and disposal of physical ID cards. In just over 24 hours, 776 mobile credentials have been provisioned, demonstrating the growing adoption and success of this initiative.





“We are thrilled to collaborate with Old Dominion University to introduce mobile credentials, enhancing the campus experience with modern, convenient solutions,” said Dan Park, president and CEO of CBORD. “This initiative highlights ODU’s dedication to innovation and aligns with the broader efforts to position the university as a leader in sustainability.”

ODU's Facilities Management & Construction (FMC) Department actively promotes sustainability efforts on campus. Their vision is to minimize the university's ecological footprint and become a leader in sustainability among higher education institutions and within the surrounding community. The implementation of mobile credentials is part of a wider set of responsible and innovative measures that demonstrate ODU’s commitment to sustainability.

“Old Dominion, CBORD and Allegion planned well and worked hard to provide Wallet credentials for the ODU student community that will provide seamless access to their residences, dining halls and academic buildings. In addition, students will have the same seamless experience when making financial transactions across campus. This careful planning and hard work will greatly enhance the ODU experience and optimize operations in the card office,” noted Jeff Koziol, business development manager – mobile credentials, Allegion.

ODU's mobile credentials will be accessible through their existing campus app, allowing users to manage their IDs digitally. This integration supports a variety of campus activities, including building access, dining and retail, library services and more. The transition to mobile credentials is part of ODU’s effort to integrate state-of-the-art technology into every aspect of campus life, streamlining operations and enriching the daily experiences of students, faculty and staff.

About CBORD

CBORD, a Roper Technologies company (Nasdaq: ROP), is the world's leading provider of campus card and cashless systems, food and nutrition service management software, integrated security solutions and commerce platforms for higher education, healthcare, senior living and business campuses. With over 10,000 organizations using CBORD solutions globally, the company is committed to delivering innovative and comprehensive technology solutions that enhance the daily lives of students, patients, residents, staff and administrators. Visit cbord.com to learn more.

About Old Dominion University

Old Dominion University, located in Norfolk, is Virginia's forward-focused public doctoral research university with more than 23,000 students, a top R1 research ranking, rigorous academics, an energetic residential community and initiatives that contribute $2.6 billion annually to Virginia's economy. Learn more at odu.edu.

About Allegion

Allegion (NYSE: ALLE) is a global pioneer in seamless access, with leading brands like CISA®, Interflex®, LCN®, Schlage®, SimonsVoss® and Von Duprin®. Focusing on security around the door and adjacent areas, Allegion secures people and assets with a range of solutions for homes, businesses, schools and institutions. For more, visit www.allegion.com.

For media inquiries, please contact: Sarah Mitchell snm@cbord.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fad53e7a-4eb9-43c2-9afe-9146021b8587