Powerdyne International Inc. Announces A letter to the Shareholders update

POWERDYNE INTERNATIONAL, INC. - A Letter to the Shareholders Update



Dear Shareholders,

We wanted to thank all our Shareholders for their patience and perseverance while Powerdyne International, Inc. (the “Company”, “Powerdyne”, “us”, “we”) works to grow the company for the future.

Over the next six months Powerdyne’s focus will be on two things, up-listing PDI to OTCQB and growing CM Technology business through Internal Growth and acquisitions or mergers.

We have hired Kinsley Street Investors Group to assist in getting PDI listed on OTCQB. Since bringing Kinsley on board June 11th, the company’s share price has appreciated significantly in about two weeks. We will continue to work aggressively with Kinsley and other groups to get the stock up and over the $0.01 per share threshold so we can up-list to the more regulated OTCQB market.

With regards to CM Technology, we have started quoting large semiconductor equipment manufacturers in Texas and Asia and have started delivering more samples to the Asian Semiconductor Manufacturing Companies. In addition, we have executed a Non-Disclosure Agreement with an AI motor manufacturing company and have started preliminary due diligence so a proper letter of intent can be executed. We are also looking to potentially acquire additional companies in the future. As a side note we would like to assure all the shareholders that PDI will not rush into any agreements for the sake of acquiring a business. We will perform a thorough due diligence process to ensure the acquisition makes financial sense before an agreement is reached.

The goal with the acquisition of these motor companies is to expand CM Tech’s market exposure into new markets that we currently do not service. With the acquisition or merger of this larger company, we will add the critical staff that will be required to support exponential growth as well as eliminate redundant staffing further enhancing the profitability of the combined companies, as well as greatly increasing shareholders value.

With the ongoing emergence and growth of artificial intelligence (AI) we are anticipating and preparing for an increase in demand for CM Tech’s custom designed motors. Currently, CM Tech does not directly supply the AI market but supplies the motors to the semiconductor equipment manufacturers who produce and service the automated equipment that is responsible for making the silicon wafers used in the micro processing chips. These microchips are used in AI as well as in smart TVs, cell phones, computers, and virtually every smart device produced today. The AI chip market is expected to exceed $70 Billion by the end of 2024 and grow to $90 Billion in 2025.

We hope this update to our shareholders delivers a short overview of what we have planned for Powerdyne as we progress through 2024 and the years beyond. The key to our success will be to stay focused and conservative growth, controlling our costs as we continue to grow organically as well as looking for additional companies that could complement our Powerdyne business model. Once again, I want to thank all the Shareholders for supporting Powerdyne International, Inc. It is Powerdyne’s goal to provide the highest value and return on investment for our loyal Shareholders with continuous growth and profitability.

Yours Sincerely

Jim O’Rourke

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

The use of the word “Company” or “Powerdyne” refers to Powerdyne International, Inc. and its wholly owned subsidiaries. Certain statements in this press release contain or may suggest “forward-looking” information (as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) that involves risks and uncertainties that could cause results to be materially different from expectations. Statements contained herein that look forward in time that include everything other than historical information, involve risk and uncertainties that may affect the Company’s actual results, including statements relating to future investments, deployment of capital, growth, and creation of long-term stockholder value. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,’ “expects”, “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” and similar statements. Powerdyne may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Forms 10-K and 10-Q. Current Reports on Form 8-K, in its annual report to stockholders, in press releases and other written materials, and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and there are a number of important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements made by the Company, including but not limited to, plans and objectives of management for future operations or products, the market acceptance or future success of our products and our financial performance. The Company cautions that these forward-looking statements are further qualified by other factors including but not limited to, those set forth in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 (available at http://www.sec.gov ). Powerdyne undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any statements in this release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About Powerdyne International, Inc.:

Powerdyne International, Inc. ( www.Powerdyneinternational.com ) now consists of two wholly owned subsidiaries CM Technology LLC and Frame One LLC. CM Technology is a New England-based motor manufacturer which has been in business for over 19 years. CM Technology specializes in the design and custom building of industrial servomotors both brush and brushless motor designs. CM Tech’s current market focus is on the niche motor demands for low volume, high-quality cost-effective motors which are primarily used in industrial robotics for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. The motors that CM Tech currently has in production primarily provide the X, Y, and Z axis articulation in factory automation robots.

Frame One LLC is a custom picture framing shop located in North Reading, MA. Frame One has been in business since 2006 and brings with it a strong client base consisting of local schools, colleges, artist guilds, artists, interior decorators/designers, museums, photographers, art galleries and theaters.

For more information on Powerdyne go to: www.Powerdyneinternational.com