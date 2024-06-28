Enefit Green Signs Loan Agreement Amendment with Swedbank

Enefit Green has signed an amendment to its loan agreement with Swedbank, originally taken out on 28 December 2022 for 50 million euros. According to the revised terms, the loan amount will increase to 100 million euros. Additionally, the loan maturity has been extended to December 2028.



This amendment significantly improves Enefit Green's liquidity position and allows the continuation of the ongoing investment program. The additional loan funds will be used for the development of wind and solar parks, as well as storage solutions and general corporate purposes.

Enefit Green is one of the leading renewable energy producers in the Baltic Sea area. The Company operates wind farms in Estonia and Lithuania, waste-to-energy CHP plant in Estonia, solar farms in Estonia and Poland and a hydroelectric plant in Estonia. In addition, the Company is developing several wind and solar farms in the mentioned countries, Latvia and Finland. As of the end of 2023, the Company had a total installed electricity production capacity of 515 MW and a total installed heat production capacity of 50 MW. During 2023, the Company produced 1,343 GWh of electricity, 604 GWh of heat energy and 156 thousand tonnes of wood pellets. In the end of 2023, Enefit Green exited the biomass based CHP and pellet production businesses.







