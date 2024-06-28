Roblox Corporation Investors: Class action lawsuit filed on behalf of investors; the Portnoy Law Firm

Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses



The Portnoy Law Firm advises Roblox Corporation ("Roblox" or the "Company") (NYSE:RBLX) investors that a class action has been filed on behalf of investors.

According to the Complaint, Roblox Corporation is an online entertainment company which produces, publishes, and distributes online games and software. It publishes the popular “Roblox” game, which attracts millions of users per day. It also distributes the “Roblox Studio” software, which allows other developers to produce programs and elements on Roblox’s platforms. The company sells advertising space on its online media.

The Complaint alleges that during the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and engaged in a scheme to deceive the market and a course of conduct that artificially inflated the price of Roblox’s common stock and operated as a fraud or deceit on Class Period purchasers of Roblox’s common stock by materially misleading the investing public. The Complaint further alleges that as a result of their purchases of Roblox’s common stock during the Class Period, Plaintiff and other members of the Class suffered economic loss under federal securities laws.

