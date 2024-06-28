Bridgerton Star Nicola Coughlan Releases the ‘Pride Song of the Summer’ After Viral TikTok Moment Turns Into Her First Hit Single, Created by Renowned DJ & Producer Ellis Miah

LOS ANGELES, June 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan’s viral TikTok moment has now become a full-fledged song! DJ and producer Ellis Miah, known for his collaborations with top-tier talent that have landed him 22 placements on the Billboard charts, saw Nicola’s playful interview musings where she shared “You know when the real housewives release pop songs exclusively for gay men? That’s my dream job! Because they don’t really sing, they just list things… like shoes, private yachts, caviar, more shoes!” and was inspired to create an infectious track, while live on TikTok. That TikTok sound took the internet by storm with millions of views, shares, and comments, with Nicola’s fans begging for a full length version! Nicola and Ellis obliged, got together to finish the song, and the “Shoes…More Shoes” anthem was born.



In celebration of Pride Month and to support the LGBTQ+ community; Nicola, Ellis, and 3AM Entertainment are proud to donate profits from the song to two impactful charities - Not A Phase and The Trevor Project . This fun collaboration not only showcases the power of spontaneous creativity but also underscores 3AM Entertainment’s commitment to inclusivity and representation in mainstream music.

“I’m so thrilled that my encyclopaedic knowledge of Real Housewives and Drag Race has resulted in one of the silliest, funniest things I’ve ever gotten to do,” shared Nicola Coughlan. “As a fan of Ellis since ‘Read U Wrote U,” I’m honoured he took a random interview quote from me and turned it into a brilliant way to raise money for two very worthy charities; Not A Phase and The Trevor Project.”

Ellis Miah, who is half Bangladeshi, partnered with 3AM Entertainment to release the single, serving as an example of the label’s mission to create opportunities for and support South Asian artists on their way to global stardom. He has a unique ability to blend diverse cultural influences into his music, making him a standout talent in the industry. Thus far, his career highlights include collaborations with BTS, Jennifer Lopez, Sia, Backstreet Boys, Christina Aguilera, Miley Cyrus, Big Freedia, and many more. Collaborations like these are marking a momentous cultural shift as we are now seeing the music industry turn its attention toward South Asian talent and music.

“I love how organically “Shoes…More Shoes” has spread,” shared Jay Sean, Founder of 3AM Entertainment. “It seems the internet cannot be defeated! Who would have thought that Nicola Coughlan's fun and casual interview would turn into the club anthem of the summer? 3AM Entertainment is excited to be part of Ellis and Nicola's brilliant idea. I've watched Nicola on the screen and seen Ellis in countless studios over the years, and now there will be no escaping either of them, as the song is already flooding my timeline and FYP!”

Stay tuned for more innovative projects from 3AM Entertainment, as the label continues to find and promote incredible talent, increase representation in mainstream music, and transform the industry.

ABOUT 3AM ENTERTAINMENT:

3AM Entertainment is a record label under Virgin Music Group, founded by British-born international superstar and cultural icon Jay Sean, who took the US pop culture market by storm in the mid-2000s; producer/executive Jeremy Skaller; and Partner at Range Media Partners, Jared Cotter. 3AM Entertainment was created to support artists from the South Asian diaspora on their journey to becoming global stars. Along with Virgin Music Group, Range Media Partners has partnered with 3AM Entertainment, joining them in their mission to change the mainstream music landscape and create more opportunity and representation for South Asian artists in the music industry and in popular culture, regardless of their genre.

ABOUT NICOLA COUGHLAN:

Nicola is most recognisable for playing Penelope Featherington/Lady Whistledown in Netflix and Shondaland’s record-breaking series, BRIDGERTON. She is also well-known for her role as fan favorite, Clare Devlin in the award-winning hit comedy series, DERRY GIRLS. Last Summer, Nicola played Diplomat Barbie in Greta Gerwig’s ground-breaking, blockbuster BARBIE. Earlier this year she played the leading role in Channel 4/Tubi’s original comedy, BIG MOOD. Next up, Nicola will star in DOCTOR WHO.

ABOUT ELLIS MIAH:

Ellis Miah is an acclaimed singer, songwriter, producer, and remixer with a career spanning over a decade. He has collaborated on hits for renowned artists including BTS, Jennifer Lopez, Sia, Backstreet Boys, Christina Aguilera, Miley Cyrus, Big Freedia, Annie Lennox, Loleatta Holloway, Yoko Ono and Siedah Garrett, to name a few. He has a talent for creating dance hits that resonate with a global audience, showcasing his unique ability to blend pop, soul, hip-hop, and dance into his records. Miah’s multicultural background and innovative approach to music production have earned him a distinctive place in the industry, and landed him on the Billboard charts 22 times.

