Gildan Recognized on Corporate Knights’ Best 50 Corporate Citizens and TIME’s World’s Most Sustainable Companies

MONTREAL, June 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL: TSX and NYSE) (“Gildan” or the “Company”) is pleased to share that it has been recognized as one of the Best 50 Corporate Citizens in Canada by Corporate Knights for the third consecutive year. Gildan is the only company in the Textiles & Clothing Manufacturing peer group to be included. In addition, Gildan has been included in the inaugural edition of TIME’s World Most Sustainable Companies, and is one of only 12 Canadian companies featured on this global list.



“We are proud to be included in the rankings of these reputable organizations, especially as we celebrate 20 years of sustainability reporting this summer,” says Glenn Chamandy, President and CEO of Gildan. “These recognitions are a testament to our steadfast commitment to ESG, which represents one of the three pillars of our Gildan Sustainable Growth strategy and which is focused on our efforts towards creating a more sustainable future.”

Corporate Knights’ ranking of the Best 50 Corporate Citizens in Canada is based on their assessment of all Canadian publicly traded, privately owned and Crown corporations with gross annual revenues over CAD $1 billion. Each corporation is evaluated on a set of up to 25 key performance indicators such as carbon emissions and aspirations for greater social equity.

TIME’s inaugural edition of the World’s Most Sustainable Companies 2024 identifies the top 500 companies from over 5,000 of the world’s largest and most influential companies, assessed on over 20 key data points. Performance is measured against ESG rankings such as (but not limited to): CDP, SBTi, S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook, the level of sustainability reporting alignment with GRI, SASB, and TCFD, in addition to KPIs such as emissions and energy intensity, health and safety, gender diversity in leadership, and gender pay equity.

