New to The Street TV Announces Episode 578 with its Six Business Guest Interviews, Airs on Bloomberg TV as Sponsored Programming, Saturday, June 29, 2024, at 6:30 PM ET

NEW YORK, June 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FMW Media's New to The Street TV announces the broadcasting of its business show airing on Bloomberg TV as sponsored programming on Saturday, June 29, 2024, at 6:30 PM ET.



New to The Street's TV Episode 578 will air the following six (6) business interviews:

1). Digital Wellness – Hapbee Technologies, Inc.'s (OTCQB: HAPBF) (TSXV: HAPB) (FSE: HA1) ($HAPBF) interview with Yona Shtern, CEO/Founder, and Heather Thomson, Business Development Advisor.

2). "Game Changers" segment interview with Banzai International, Inc.'s (NASDAQ: BNZI) ($BNZI) Joe Davy, Founder, Chairman and CEO.

3). Two-Wheel Electric Vehicle (EV) - Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited's (NASDAQ: ZAPP) ($ZAPP) interview with Dave Sturgeon, Chief Financial Officer.

4). Infused Water Beverage – Karma Water's interview with C.J. Rapp, CEO and Founder.

5). Sustainable Solutions – Sustainable Green Team, Ltd.'s (OTC: SGTM) ($SGTM) interview with Tony Raynor, CEO and Founder.

6). "Sekur Privacy & Sekur Security – Weekly Hack” segment with internet privacy expert Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO, Sekur Private Data, Ltd. (OTCQB: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) (Sekur®).

From the New York Stock Exchange Studio, New to The Street's TV Host Jane King interviews Yona Shtern, Chief Executive Officer/Founder, and Heather Thomson, Business Development Advisor of Hapbee Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: HAPBF) (TSXV: HAPB) (FSE: HA1) ("Hapbee") ("Company"). As the next generation of wearable wellness technology, Hapbee offers chemical-free products that can improve sleep, increase energy, improve modes, and overall wellness. Hapbee uses digital frequency incorporated into its products, like Hapbee Neckbands, which can stimulate the brain without using drugs, caffeine, or other products without chemical-induced side effects. Yona talks about how the Company will utilize money received from a CDN $2.8M investment to increase marketing avenues, manufacturing, and product developments. He expects to expand its brand footprint in North America and globally. Very well-known individuals in the financial community and sports world became investors in this financial offering and joined the Company's Board of Directors. Heather Thompson, the Company's Business Development Advisor , talks to viewers about consumer trends and how the demand for Hapbee's products is consistent with consumers increasing their demand for wellness products. Hapbee's unique digital wellness products are authentic solutions that create an outstanding user experience and offer consumers a chemical-free choice in seeking better health/wellness. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Hapbee Technologies, Inc.- https://hapbee.com/.

TV Host Ana Berry on New to The Street's "Game Changers" segment talks with Joe Davy, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Banzai International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNZI) ($BNZI) ("Banzai") ("Company"). With several marketing technology platforms, the Company offers its client easy to use and seamless solutions to create demand generation marketing solutions. Clients look to increase engagements with customers, increase prospects, and drive more demand for goods and services. Joe talks about its "Reach" field marketing platform and how it has increased in popularity with its clients. Field marketing became non-existent during the COVID pandemic, but now clients see a resurgence in this marketing technique and seek BNZI's "Reach" product to engage customers. "Reach," with its AI overlay, launched over 5000 marketing campaigns – surveys, events, blogs, content downloads, and other target marketing focuses. As a public company trading on the NASDAQ exchange, the value proposition remains compelling as the Company continues to grow its client base and expand into enterprise business markets. BNZI's real-time digital marketing technology platforms are "Game Changers," helping customers create demand-driven market campaigns to increase awareness and sales. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Banzai International, Inc. - https://www.banzai.io/.

From the Nasdaq MarketSite Studio, Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited's (NASDAQ: ZAPP) ($ZAPP) ("Zapp EV") Chief Financial Officer, Dave Sturgeon, is with New to The Street's TV Host Jane King. Zapp EV is run by a team of experts from the mobility sector on a mission to redefine the electric two-wheeler segment. ZAPP's first product, the i300, is an electric urban two-wheeler capable of traditional motorcycle levels of performance in a step-through form factor that is easy to use and ride. Customers can order the i300 online and have their bikes conveniently delivered at a location of their choosing by "Zappers," who also provide service and support throughout the vehicle ownership lifecycle. The total addressable market globally has been estimated at approximately $130 billion, and there is a significant opportunity for Zapp in countries like India where the number of premium units sold is four times the total number of all units sold in the US. ZAPP's technologically advanced i300 is an award-winning and patented design that people want to have, and its removable and portable batteries can be charged from any standard wall socket, which averts the need for any dedicated charging infrastructure. With outsourced contract manufacturing and receivables financing already in place, the company does not require significant amounts of capital to scale rapidly and anticipates first sales of the i300 this summer. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited - https://zappev.com/.

Karma Water's Chief Executive Officer and Founder, C.J. Rapp ("CJ"), is with New to The Street's TV host Jane King. From the New York Stock Exchange Studio, they talk about the fundamental ongoings and history of Karma Water and its patented "Karma Push-Cap" technology, which instantaneously infuses water with natural flavoring, probiotics, and vitamins. CJ has succeeded in the beverage sector and founded Jolt Cola ("JOLT"), a well-known beverage brand. The idea for Karma Water comes from the industry shortfalls related to pre-mixed, water-soluble vitamins/nutrients in current beverage products. These products are sometimes hotly mixed and then sit on shelves, exposed to climate conditions, and over time, the wellness benefits become significantly reduced. The FDA has acted on this issue, stating that labeling needs to be more accurate on pre-mixed products due to time-related reduced optimization benefits. So, ten years ago, CJ started Karma Water, which continues to grow brand awareness, increase retail locations, expand online orders, and educate consumers. The Company collaborates with Constellation Brands, Inc., a large Fortune 500 Company, and CJ believes this relationship will increase Karma's brand identity. CJ doesn't expect to go public directly, but if the relationship with Constellation proves successful, perhaps Constellation will acquire the Company. CJ demonstrates the product on air, showing how immediately the bottled water is infused with natural flavor and vitamin mix. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Karma Water - https://drinkkarma.com/.

On New to The Street, Sustainable Green Team, Ltd.'s (OTC: SGTM) ($SGTM) CEO and Founder, Tony Raynor, talks with TV Host Jane King from the Nasdaq MarketSite Studio. SGTM is revolutionizing sustainability using cutting-edge technology, converting waste into viable products. Agricultural companies can meet their sustainability goals using SGTM's products and services. The Company diversified itself from making mulch products by introducing cutting-edge, disruptive technologies that address the world's agricultural problems. Tony explains that in addition to groundbreaking technologies, the Company has a global team of experts and consultants with experience in finance, governmental agencies, and sustainability methodologies. The adage: "Wisdom comes through the multitude of counsel" explains Tony's team of global personnel committed to spearheading projects with the vision for immediate objectives and sustainable solutions. With personnel in the Middle East, Australia, and the USA, Tony has the right team to launch all SGTM's products and services globally. SGTM's technology converts waste into nutrient-rich soil, diminishing food insecurities while sequestering carbon, reducing odors, and limiting diseases. SGTM's team and technologically advanced products are genuinely revolutionary, and they have a global mission to scale upward to increase agricultural outputs dramatically. The Company has a YouTube channel with many informative videos about the Company and its sustainable initiatives. The on-screen QR code is available during the shows: The Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. - https://www.thesustainablegreenteam.com/.

New to The Street TV airs its "Sekur Privacy & Sekur Security Segment – The Weekly Hack" with internationally acclaimed internet privacy expert Alain Ghiai, CEO of Sekur Private Data Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) ($SWISF). TV Host and Multi-media Journalist Ana Berry and Alain discuss a recent hospital network, Ascension Health, shut down due to a significant cybersecurity hack. Anna met a woman who needed a cancer screening test, and the hospital could not provide the medical test because the whole network chain was offline due to the hack. Medical records are valuable data for hackers, and Alain states that 91% of hacking is from a compromised email address. Hackers access an email platform by phishing or from a business-compromised email address. They then monitor email communication until they can access the technology platform. They might watch emails for weeks, collecting sensitive data long before committing data theft. Sekur offers businesses, individuals, and governmental entities affordable encrypted solutions to fend off possible email compromises. Sekur's newest cybersecurity solution, SekurRelay, is an email technology feature that allows enterprises and governments to format SekurMail's SekurSend feature with specific roles/functions. Individuals, businesses, and governments can subscribe and utilize a full suite of Sekur solutions to minimize possible cybersecurity issues. Sekur owns and operates its servers in Switzerland, a country with very tough privacy laws. The Company never tracks your devices, never sells data, doesn't use 3rd party platforms, never asks for phone numbers, and keeps one's internet traffic private and secure. PROMO CODE: PRIVACY is now available, giving 15% savings toward monthly and yearly subscriptions, and the discount is available for Sekur solution bundles and will remain active for five years. Viewers, please tune in next time for the newest cybersecurity topic on the "Sekur Privacy & Sekur Security– Weekly Hack" segment. The on-screen QR code is available during the shows to download more info or visit Sekur Private Data, Ltd. – https://sekurprivatedata.com/, http://sekur.com/ and https://sekur.com/en/vpn. Privacy has arrived!

About Hapbee Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: HAPBF) (TSXV: HAPB) (FSE: HA1) ($HAPBF):

Hapbee Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: HAPBF) (TSXV: HAPB) (FSE: HA1) ($HAPBF) ("Hapbee") is a digital wellness technology company that aims to help people take control of how they sleep, perform, and feel. Hapbee's digital wellness library of Blends and Routines utilizes patented ultra-low radio frequency energy (ulRFE®) designed to help optimize users' sleep, productivity, recovery, and downtime. Hapbee products are available at Hapbee.com and through a growing network of select distributors - www.Hapbee.com.

About Banzai International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNZI) ($BNZI) (“Banzai”):



Banzai International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNZI) ($BNZI) ("Banzai") is a marketing technology company that provides essential marketing and sales solutions for businesses of all sizes. On a mission to help their customers achieve their mission, Banzai enables companies of all sizes to target, engage, and measure both new and existing customers more effectively. Banzai customers include Square, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Thinkific, Doodle, and ActiveCampaign, among thousands of others - www.banzai.io.

About Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited (NASDAQ: ZAPP) ($ZAPP):

Zapp EV (NASDAQ: ZAPP) ($ZAPP) and its operating subsidiaries are run by a team of experts from the mobility industry on a mission to redefine the electric two-wheeler segment. Zapp's debut product, the i300, is an urban electric high-performance two-wheeler capable of traditional motorcycle performance levels in a step-through format, combining ease of use with exhilaration and fun. The i300 is the first in a high-performance electric two-wheeler suite that Zapp plans to bring to market. Zapp will offer a high-quality direct-to-customer experience known as DSDTC (drop-ship-direct-to-customer). Customers ordering the i300 online will have their bikes conveniently delivered to their homes by authorized "Zappers," who will provide at-home inspection, service, and support throughout the vehicle ownership lifecycle. Zapp is a registered Zapp Electric Vehicles Limited trademark in the United Kingdom and other countries. For more information, visit www.zappev.com.

About Karma Water:

Karma Water provides an immediately infused beverage that gives consumers satisfaction. The Karma Difference: While other brands may make empty promises, Karma's patented Push Cap protects the active ingredients until the minute you're ready to drink – guaranteeing you'll receive the highest nutritional benefits. The Company offers Karma Energy Water, Karma Probiotic Water, Karma CBD Water products, all using the Company's patented Push Cap - https://drinkkarma.com/.

About Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (OTC: SGTM) ($SGTM):

Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (OTC: SGTM) ($SGTM) is a leading Company in climate reversing technologies, a provider of sustainable solutions to improve environmental health, promote sustainable practices, and deliver eco-friendly products and services. SGTM aims to make significant contributions to global sustainability; learn more by visiting the Company website, https://thesustainablegreenteam.com/, SGTM's YouTube Channel, corporate commercial - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d_0rLESvJJ0, corporate video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xJ7Dp9Coi88&t=1s and SGTM's Blogs - https://thesustainablegreenteam.com/sgtm-blog.

About Sekur Private Data Ltd. (OTCQB: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) ($SWISF):

Sekur Private Data, Ltd. (OTCQB: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) ($SWISF) is a cybersecurity and internet privacy provider of Swiss-hosted solutions for secure communications and secure data management. The Company distributes a suite of secure cloud-based storage, disaster recovery, document management, encrypted emails, and secure communication tools. It sells its products through its websites, www.sekur.com, approved distributors, and telecommunication companies worldwide. Sekur Private Data, Ltd. serves consumers, businesses, and governments worldwide - https:/sekurprivatedata.com and https://sekur.com; Twitter: @sekurprivate.

About New to The Street:

New to The Street is an FMW Media production that operates one of the longest-running US and International sponsored and syndicated Nielsen-rated programming television brands, "New to The Street." Since 2009, New to The Street has run biographical interview segment shows across major U.S. television networks. The Nielsen-rated and sponsored broadcast programming platform reaches millions of homes in the US and international markets. FMW's New to The Street show appears on Bloomberg and the FOX Business Network as sponsored programming. FMW is also one of the nation's largest buyers of linear television, long and short-form paid programming - https://newtothestreet.com/.

