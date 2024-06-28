ONGOING DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Teladoc Health

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 In Teladoc To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Teladoc Health, Inc. ("Teladoc" or the "Company") (NYSE: TDOC) and reminds investors of the July 16, 2024 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Teladoc continued to expand its marketing spend throughout 2023, despite public assurances that it would pull back its advertising spending; (2) increased marketing spend on BetterHelp deteriorated Teladoc’s revenue, with little return for that investment; (3) despite Teladoc’s acknowledgment that increased advertising spend would be marginally inefficient due to market saturation, it continued to grow its advertising spend in the BetterHelp business; and (4) despite public statements that there remained “a long runway” for BetterHelp membership growth, BetterHelp’s membership stagnated and then decreased in 2023, due to market saturation, largely due to BetterHelp’s own marketing.

On February 20, 2024, Teladoc announced its fourth quarter and full year results for the period ended December 31, 2023. The announcement disclosed that Teladoc had experienced substantially less growth than previously forecasted. The Company also disclosed that it was expecting decreased revenue for its BetterHelp segment, an online counseling service. Analysts attributed this trend to BetterHelp’s market saturation and increased advertising costs causing a rise the cost of customer acquisitions.

Following the release of the earnings report, Teladoc shares fell $4.85/share, or 23.6%, overnight.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding Teladoc's conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

