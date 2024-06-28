Issue of Equity - DRIS

FORESIGHT VCT PLC

LEI: 213800GNTY699WHACF46

28 June 2024

Issue of Equity

Allotment of Ordinary Shares

The Board announces that on 28 June 2024 7,086,604 Ordinary Shares of 1p each in the Company were allotted under the Company’s Dividend Reinvestment Scheme at 78.0p per share.

Application has been made for the admission of the 7,086,604 Ordinary Shares to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange plc’s market for listed securities for admission on or around 1 July 2024.

Following this allotment of shares the Company now has 276,507,270 Ordinary Shares in issue.

For further information please contact:

Gary Fraser, Foresight Group: 020 3667 8181