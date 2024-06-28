Major Neuropathic Pain Markets, Epidemiology, Trends, and Analysis to 2034: A Projected $8.1 Billion Opportunity

Dublin, June 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Neuropathic Pain Market: Epidemiology, Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2024-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The 7 major neuropathic pain markets reached a value of US$ 5.5 billion in 2023. Looking forward, the 7MM is projected to reach US$ 8.1 billion by 2034, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.40% during 2023-2034.
This report provides an exhaustive analysis of the neuropathic pain market in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan. This includes treatment practices, in-market, and pipeline drugs, share of individual therapies, market performance across the seven major markets, market performance of key companies and their drugs, etc.
The report also provides the current and future patient pool across the seven major markets. According to the report the United States has the largest patient pool for neuropathic pain and also represents the largest market for its treatment. Furthermore, the current treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, challenges, opportunities, reimbursement scenario and unmet medical needs, etc. have also been provided in the report.
Key Highlights
- The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases that cause nerve damage and the rising incidences of peripheral nerve injuries are primarily driving the global neuropathic pain market.
- In addition to this, the inflating usage of anticonvulsants and tricyclic antidepressants for stabilizing nerve cells and reducing the release of certain neurotransmitters is further propelling the market growth.
- Moreover, the widespread adoption of nerve blocks, such as epidural injections, for blocking the transmission of pain signals to the brain is also creating a positive outlook for the market.
- Apart from this, the emerging popularity of transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), a non-invasive pain management therapy that uses low-voltage electrical currents to stimulate nerve fibers and relieve pain, is also bolstering the market growth.
- Furthermore, the increasing utilization of psychological treatments, including cognitive-behavioral therapy and mindfulness-based interventions, for managing the emotional and psychological aspects of neuropathic pain is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor.
- Additionally, the rising adoption of nerve stimulation techniques, such as spinal cord stimulation, peripheral nerve stimulation, deep brain stimulation, etc., to alleviate symptoms by stimulating specific nerves or areas of the brain associated with the pain is expected to drive the global neuropathic pain market in the coming years.
Time Period of the Study
- Base Year: 2023
- Historical Period: 2018-2023
- Market Forecast: 2024-2034
Countries Covered
- United States
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Japan
Analysis Covered Across Each Country
- Historical, current, and future epidemiology scenario
- Historical, current, and future performance of the neuropathic pain market
- Historical, current, and future performance of various therapeutic categories in the market
- Sales of various drugs across the neuropathic pain market
Competitive Landscape
This report also provides a detailed analysis of the current neuropathic pain marketed drugs and late-stage pipeline drugs:
- Drug Overview
- Mechanism of Action
- Regulatory Status
- Clinical Trial Results
- Drug Uptake and Market Performance
Key Attributes
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|128
|Forecast Period
|2023-2034
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$5.5 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034
|$8.1 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|3.6%
|Regions Covered
|Global
