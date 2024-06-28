Major Neuropathic Pain Markets, Epidemiology, Trends, and Analysis to 2034: A Projected $8.1 Billion Opportunity

Dublin, June 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Neuropathic Pain Market: Epidemiology, Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2024-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The 7 major neuropathic pain markets reached a value of US$ 5.5 billion in 2023. Looking forward, the 7MM is projected to reach US$ 8.1 billion by 2034, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.40% during 2023-2034.

This report provides an exhaustive analysis of the neuropathic pain market in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan. This includes treatment practices, in-market, and pipeline drugs, share of individual therapies, market performance across the seven major markets, market performance of key companies and their drugs, etc.

The report also provides the current and future patient pool across the seven major markets. According to the report the United States has the largest patient pool for neuropathic pain and also represents the largest market for its treatment. Furthermore, the current treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, challenges, opportunities, reimbursement scenario and unmet medical needs, etc. have also been provided in the report.





Key Highlights

The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases that cause nerve damage and the rising incidences of peripheral nerve injuries are primarily driving the global neuropathic pain market.

In addition to this, the inflating usage of anticonvulsants and tricyclic antidepressants for stabilizing nerve cells and reducing the release of certain neurotransmitters is further propelling the market growth.

Moreover, the widespread adoption of nerve blocks, such as epidural injections, for blocking the transmission of pain signals to the brain is also creating a positive outlook for the market.

Apart from this, the emerging popularity of transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), a non-invasive pain management therapy that uses low-voltage electrical currents to stimulate nerve fibers and relieve pain, is also bolstering the market growth.

Furthermore, the increasing utilization of psychological treatments, including cognitive-behavioral therapy and mindfulness-based interventions, for managing the emotional and psychological aspects of neuropathic pain is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor.

Additionally, the rising adoption of nerve stimulation techniques, such as spinal cord stimulation, peripheral nerve stimulation, deep brain stimulation, etc., to alleviate symptoms by stimulating specific nerves or areas of the brain associated with the pain is expected to drive the global neuropathic pain market in the coming years.

Time Period of the Study

Base Year: 2023

Historical Period: 2018-2023

Market Forecast: 2024-2034

Countries Covered

United States

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Japan

Analysis Covered Across Each Country

Historical, current, and future epidemiology scenario

Historical, current, and future performance of the neuropathic pain market

Historical, current, and future performance of various therapeutic categories in the market

Sales of various drugs across the neuropathic pain market

Competitive Landscape



This report also provides a detailed analysis of the current neuropathic pain marketed drugs and late-stage pipeline drugs:

Drug Overview

Mechanism of Action

Regulatory Status

Clinical Trial Results

Drug Uptake and Market Performance

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 128 Forecast Period 2023-2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $5.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $8.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.6% Regions Covered Global

