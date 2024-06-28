Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer in Major Global Markets, 2024-2034: Drug Sales, Epidemiology Forecast, Trends, Unmet Needs, and More

Dublin, June 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer Market: Epidemiology, Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2024-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The 7 major metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer markets are expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.44% during 2023-2034.

This report provides an exhaustive analysis of the metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer market in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan. This includes treatment practices, in-market, and pipeline drugs, share of individual therapies, market performance across the seven major markets, market performance of key companies and their drugs, etc.

The report also provides the current and future patient pool across the seven major markets. According to the report the United States has the largest patient pool for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer and also represents the largest market for its treatment. Furthermore, the current treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, challenges, opportunities, reimbursement scenario and unmet medical needs, etc. have also been provided in the report.

Key Highlights

The rising cases of hormonal imbalances, which allow cancer to survive and even thrive in low-androgen environments, are primarily driving the metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer market.

In addition to this, the escalating prevalence of genetic mutations that impair the cell's ability to repair DNA damage, leading to the development of aggressive tumors, is also creating a positive outlook for the market.

Moreover, the widespread adoption of stereotactic body radiation therapy, since it can deliver precise doses of energy beams to targeted tumor sites, thereby providing localized treatment, is further bolstering the market growth.

Apart from this, the inflating application of immune checkpoint inhibitors, like pembrolizumab and nivolumab, to stimulate the defense system's response against cancerous cells and improve the quality of life in patients is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor.

Additionally, the emerging popularity of targeted therapies, such as enzalutamide, abiraterone acetate, apalutamide, etc., that can block specific pathways involved in the proliferation and progression of tumor growth is expected to drive the metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer market during the forecast period.

Time Period of the Study

Base Year: 2023

Historical Period: 2018-2023

Market Forecast: 2024-2034

Countries Covered

United States

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Japan

Analysis Covered Across Each Country

Historical, current, and future epidemiology scenario

Historical, current, and future performance of the metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer market

Historical, current, and future performance of various therapeutic categories in the market

Sales of various drugs across the metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer market

This report also provides a detailed analysis of the current metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer marketed drugs and late-stage pipeline drugs:

Drug Overview

Mechanism of Action

Regulatory Status

Clinical Trial Results

Drug Uptake and Market Performance

