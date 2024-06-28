Good Clinical Practice (GCP) Risk Management and Risk-Based Monitoring Training Course (ON-DEMAND)

Dublin, June 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "GCP Risk Management and Risk-Based Monitoring" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Good Clinical Practice (GCP) is a set of international ethical and scientific quality standards designed to ensure the integrity and credibility of clinical trials.

Adherence to GCP principles is essential throughout the entire lifecycle of a clinical trial, encompassing the design, conduct, monitoring, and reporting of research results. GCP guidelines establish rigorous standards for the protection of human subjects, data integrity, and the reliability of trial results. The implications for risk management and monitoring within the framework of GCP are profound. Rigorous monitoring activities are integral to identifying and addressing potential risks early in the trial process.

Regular risk assessments help mitigate concerns related to patient safety, data accuracy, and protocol compliance. Proactive monitoring also plays a crucial role in preventing errors, fraud, or ethical violations. By adhering to GCP standards and implementing robust risk management and monitoring practices, organizations can enhance the quality and credibility of clinical trial outcomes while safeguarding the well-being of participants and the integrity of the research process.



This webinar offers a comprehensive exploration of the critical elements involved in ensuring the ethical conduct, integrity, and success of clinical trials. Participants will delve into the foundational principles of Good Clinical Practice (GCP), gaining a deep understanding of its significance in maintaining the highest standards throughout the clinical trial lifecycle.

The training will navigate the complex regulatory landscape, emphasizing the alignment of GCP principles with regulatory requirements to foster compliance. Central to the webinar is the introduction of Risk-Based Monitoring (RBM), providing participants with insights into its practical application as an efficient and effective alternative to traditional monitoring approaches. Attendees will learn to develop a comprehensive risk management plan tailored to specific trial needs, incorporating strategies for risk identification, assessment, and mitigation to safeguard patient safety and data integrity. Furthermore, the training will explore the integration of technology in monitoring, showcasing tools and platforms that enhance the efficiency of risk-based monitoring practices.



LEARNING OBJECTIVES:

Define and explain the key principles of Good Clinical Practice (GCP) and articulate their significance in ensuring the ethical conduct, integrity, and reliability of clinical trials.

Identify and summarize the regulatory requirements governing clinical trials, illustrating how adherence to GCP principles aligns with these regulations and contributes to compliance.

Differentiate between traditional monitoring approaches and Risk-Based Monitoring (RBM), and apply the concepts of RBM to design and implement monitoring strategies that efficiently identify and mitigate risks.

Outline the components of a robust risk management plan for clinical trials, incorporating effective strategies for risk identification, assessment, and mitigation to ensure patient safety and data integrity.

Explore the role of technology in clinical trial monitoring, identifying tools and platforms that enhance the efficiency of risk-based monitoring, and demonstrate an understanding of their practical application in real-world scenarios.

Why You Should Attend:

Comprehensive Understanding of GCP Principles: Gain a thorough understanding of Good Clinical Practice (GCP) principles, which form the foundation for ethical and scientifically sound clinical trials.

Navigating Regulatory Requirements: Learn about the regulatory landscape governing clinical trials and understand how compliance with GCP principles aligns with regulatory expectations.

Identification and Assessment of Risks: Acquire skills in identifying, categorizing, and assessing risks in clinical trials, crucial for ensuring patient safety, data integrity, and protocol compliance.

Introduction to Risk-Based Monitoring (RBM): Explore the concept of Risk-Based Monitoring (RBM) and understand how it differs from traditional monitoring approaches, gaining insights into more efficient and effective monitoring strategies.

Developing a Robust Risk Management Plan: Learn how to develop a comprehensive risk management plan tailored to the specific needs of a clinical trial, incorporating strategies for risk identification, assessment, and mitigation.

Utilizing Technology for Monitoring: Explore the integration of technology and data analytics in clinical trial monitoring, understanding how tools and platforms can enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of risk-based monitoring.

Who Should Attend:

Clinical Research Associates

Monitors

Data Management Teams

Project Management Statisticians

Clinical Research Outsourcing

Drug Suppliers

All clinical research professional embarking on a risk-based approach

Key Topics Covered:



Section 1: Introduction

Brief Overview of Good Clinical Practice (GCP)

Importance of Risk Management in Clinical Trials

Section 2: Understanding GCP Risk Management

Explanation of the key GCP principles

Importance of GCP compliance for clinical trials

Overview of regulatory requirements related to risk management in clinical trials

Highlighting relevant guidelines and standards

Identifying Risks in Clinical Trials

Common risks in clinical research

Section 3: Implementing Risk-Based Monitoring (30 minutes)

Definition and principles of RBM

Contrasting traditional monitoring with RBM

Components of a comprehensive risk management plan

How to tailor plans to specific trial needs

Methods for identifying and categorizing risks

Utilizing risk matrices for prioritization

Section 4: Practical Approaches to Risk Mitigation

Overview of strategies for addressing identified risks

Integration of technology and data analytics for monitoring

Speakers



Charles H. Paul

Charles Paul is an instructional designer and management consultant with over 30 years experience providing training and consulting services to regulated industries. He has installed quality systems and designed and developed GMP and operational documentation and training programs for foods and beverage, pharmaceuticals, biotech, cosmetics, and consumer product OTC industries.



