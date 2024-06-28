Pixalate’s Q1 2024 Global SupplyChain Object (SCO) Verification Report for Connected TV (CTV) Open Programmatic Advertising: 29% of ‘Complete’ SCO Traffic in North America Fails Verification, followed by LATAM (9%), APAC (6%), & EMEA (6%)

LONDON, June 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixalate , the global market-leading ad fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform, today released the Q1 2024 Global SupplyChain Object (SCO) Verification Report for Open Programmatic Connected TV (CTV) Advertising . Pixalate also released web and mobile app versions of the report.

The analysis contains insight from Pixalate’s OpenRTB SCO verification process, which examines open programmatic advertising SupplyChain Objects (SCO) across CTV platforms and also measures its implications for Invalid Traffic (IVT, including ad fraud). The report contains breakdowns by geographic region, including North America, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Latin America (LATAM).

The SupplyChain Object enables buyers and intermediaries to view all parties selling or reselling open programmatic advertising inventory. Numerous partners are often involved in open programmatic supply paths, which causes fragmentation and makes the ecosystem vulnerable to ad fraud attacks. Pixalate's latest reports benchmark the state and accuracy of SCO data, providing greater transparency in managing risks within the programmatic supply chain.

In the context of this report, Pixalate utilized the following verification failure reason codes:

Unauthorized direct seller (63% of failures)

Unauthorized reseller (4% of failures)

No app-ads.txt file found (17% of failures)

Unable to resolve sellers.json (12% of failures)

Missing publisher node (9% of failures)

Key Findings

Failed verification 27% of CTV traffic with an SCO marked as 'complete' failed Pixalate's SCO verification

Incomplete SCOs 15% of CTV traffic had an SCO identified as 'incomplete,' higher than mobile apps (9%) and web (< 1%)

Regional breakdown 29% of CTV SCO traffic in North America marked as 'complete' failed verification 5.6% in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) marked as ‘complete’ failed verification 6.1% in Asia-Pacific (APAC) marked as 'complete' failed verification 9.4% in Latin America (LATAM) marked as ‘complete’ failed verification

Unauthorized sellers 63% of CTV SCO verification failures marked as 'complete' were attributed to unauthorized sellers

Number of nodes and length of the supply chain 64% of CTV SCOs marked as 'complete' with 4 or more nodes failed Pixalate's SCO verification



“One of the most surprising findings was that unauthorized sellers accounted for 77% of SCO verification failures on web traffic, 65% on mobile app traffic, and 63% on CTV traffic,” said Amit Shetty, Pixalate’s VP of Product. “This challenges the prevalent belief that digital advertising has been ‘secured’ by ads.txt and app-ads.txt, highlighting the need for stricter enforcement of the ads.txt and SCO verification checks.”

Pixalate's analysis includes a set of SCO verification checks as defined by Pixalate, utilizing IAB Tech Lab’s ads.txt and sellers.json standards, along with SCO data from the OpenRTB bid stream to evaluate the accuracy of declared supply paths in the ad bid stream.



Pixalate's data science team analyzed over 25 billion open programmatic ad impressions containing the OpenRTB Supply Chain Object (SCO) during Q1 2024 to compile this research. The data science team analyzed more than 270k CTV and mobile apps, and over 950k web domains.

