Major Chronic Refractory Cough Markets: Epidemiology, Trends, Opportunities, and Forecast 2024-2034

Dublin, June 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Chronic Refractory Cough Market: Epidemiology, Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2024-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The 7 major chronic refractory cough markets reached a value of US$ 9.4 billion in 2023. Looking forward, the 7MM is forecast to reach US$ 14.1 billion by 2034, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.61% during 2023-2034.

This report provides an exhaustive analysis of the chronic refractory cough market in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan. This includes treatment practices, in-market, and pipeline drugs, share of individual therapies, market performance across the seven major markets, market performance of key companies and their drugs, etc.

The report also provides the current and future patient pool across the seven major markets. According to the report the United States has the largest patient pool for chronic refractory cough and also represents the largest market for its treatment. Furthermore, the current treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, challenges, opportunities, reimbursement scenario and unmet medical needs, etc. have also been provided in the report.







The increasing incidences of respiratory tract disorders secondary to sensory nerve damage caused by viral infections, inflammation, allergic factors, etc., are primarily driving the chronic refractory cough market. Besides this, the rising prevalence of various associated risk factors, including smoking, acid reflux, asthma, exposure to irritants, etc., which can irritate the airways, is also bolstering the market growth. Furthermore, the widespread adoption of neuro-modulating agents, like gabapentin and amitriptyline, since they act on the heightened neural sensitization that is linked with the pathogenesis of CRC, is creating a positive outlook for the market.

Apart from this, the escalating utilization of non-pharmacological interventions, such as cough-suppression physiotherapy and speech therapy in patients who have failed or not responded to conventional medicinal regimens, is also augmenting the market growth. Additionally, the emerging popularity of superior laryngeal nerve block as a long-term treatment alternative, owing to its numerous advantages, including high patient compliance, feasibility, safety, and improved quality of life, is further expected to drive the chronic refractory cough market in the coming years.



Time Period of the Study

Base Year: 2023

Historical Period: 2018-2023

Market Forecast: 2024-2034

Countries Covered

United States

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Japan

Analysis Covered Across Each Country

Historical, current, and future epidemiology scenario

Historical, current, and future performance of the chronic refractory cough market

Historical, current, and future performance of various therapeutic categories in the market

Sales of various drugs across the chronic refractory cough market

Competitive Landscape



This report also provides a detailed analysis of the current chronic refractory cough marketed drugs and late-stage pipeline drugs:

Drug Overview

Mechanism of Action

Regulatory Status

Clinical Trial Results

Drug Uptake and Market Performance

Key Questions Answered in this Report

Market Insights

How has the chronic refractory cough market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the markets shares of various therapeutic segments in 2023 and how are they expected to perform till 2034?

What was the country-wise size of the chronic refractory cough market across the seven major markets in 2023 and what will it look like in 2034?

What is the growth rate of the chronic refractory cough market across the seven major markets and what will be the expected growth over the next ten years?

What are the key unmet needs in the market?

Epidemiology Insights

What is the number of prevalent cases (2018-2034) of chronic refractory cough across the seven major markets?

What is the number of prevalent cases (2018-2034) of chronic refractory cough by age across the seven major markets?

What is the number of prevalent cases (2018-2034) of chronic refractory cough by gender across the seven major markets?

How many patients are diagnosed (2018-2034) with chronic refractory cough across the seven major markets?

What is the size of the chronic refractory cough patient pool (2018-2023) across the seven major markets?

What would be the forecasted patient pool (2024-2034) across the seven major markets?

What are the key factors driving the epidemiological trend of chronic refractory cough?

What will be the growth rate of patients across the seven major markets?

Chronic Refractory Cough: Current Treatment Scenario, Marketed Drugs and Emerging Therapies

What are the current marketed drugs and what are their market performance?

What are the key pipeline drugs and how are they expected to perform in the coming years?

How safe are the current marketed drugs and what are their efficacies?

How safe are the late-stage pipeline drugs and what are their efficacies?

What are the current treatment guidelines for chronic refractory cough drugs across the seven major markets?

Who are the key companies in the market and what are their market shares?

What are the key mergers and acquisitions, licensing activities, collaborations, etc. related to the chronic refractory cough market?

What are the key regulatory events related to the chronic refractory cough market?

What is the structure of clinical trial landscape by status related to the chronic refractory cough market?

What is the structure of clinical trial landscape by phase related to the chronic refractory cough market?

What is the structure of clinical trial landscape by route of administration related to the chronic refractory cough market?

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 132 Forecast Period 2023-2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $9.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $14.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.8% Regions Covered Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/76buhz

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment