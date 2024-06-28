Global $26 Billion Thermoplastic Composites Market Outlook, 2030: Asia-Pacific Presents the Most Lucrative Opportunities

Dublin, June 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Thermoplastic Composites Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis [2024-2030]" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global thermoplastic composites market is expected to reach an estimated $26 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 4% 2023 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are growing demand for lightweight and environmentally sustainable materials, and the replacement of metals with composites in different end use industries.

The future of the market looks promising with opportunities in the transportation, consumer goods, industrial, and construction market.



This study includes a forecast for the global thermoplastic composites market by end use, material type, resin, reinforcement, and region.

Market Report Features

Market Size Estimates: Thermoplastic composites market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and Volume (kilotons)

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2018-2023) and forecast (2024-2030) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Market size by end use, material type, resin, reinforcement and region

Regional Analysis: Thermoplastic composites market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different end use industry, product type and regions for the thermoplastic composites market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the thermoplastic composites market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

Thermoplastic Composites Market Insights

Transportation by end use will remain the largest end use segment over the forecast period due to increasing demand for lightweight materials

SFT thermoplastic composites will remain the largest segment by material over the forecast period due to its wide usage in injection molding part fabrication.

Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest region and witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to growing demand for lightweight and environmentally sustainable composite materials from the end use industries.

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Global Thermoplastic Composites Market Dynamics

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2018 to 2030

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecasts

3.2: Global Thermoplastic Composites Market Trends and Forecast

3.3: Global Thermoplastic Composites Market by End Use

3.3.1: Transportation

3.3.2: Industrial

3.3.3: Consumer Goods

3.3.4: Constructions

3.3.5: Other End Uses

3.4: Global Thermoplastic Composites Market by Material Type

3.4.1: Short Fiber Thermoplastic

3.4.2: Long Fiber Thermoplastic

3.4.3: Continuous Fiber Thermoplastic

3.4.4: Glass Mat Thermoplastic

3.5: Global Thermoplastic Composites Market by Resin Type

3.5.1: Polypropylene (PP)

3.5.2: Polyamide (PA)

3.5.3: Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT)

3.5.4: Other Resins

3.6: Global Thermoplastic Composites Market by Reinforcement Type

3.6.1: Glass Fiber

3.6.2: Carbon Fiber & Others



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region

4.1: Global Thermoplastic Composites Market by Region

4.2: North American Thermoplastic Composites Market

4.3: European Thermoplastic Composites Market

4.4: APAC Thermoplastic Composites Market

4.5: RoW Thermoplastic Composites Market



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Market Share Analysis

5.3: Operational Integration

5.4: Geographical Reach

5.5: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the Global Thermoplastic Composites Market by End Use

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the Global Thermoplastic Composites Market by Material Type

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for the Global Thermoplastic Composites Market by Resin Type

6.1.4: Growth Opportunities for the Global Thermoplastic Composites Market by Reinforcement

6.1.5: Growth Opportunities for the Global Thermoplastic Composites Market by Region

6.2: Innovations in Thermoplastic Composites Market

6.3: Emerging Trends in the Global Thermoplastic Composites Market

6.4: Strategic Analysis

6.4.1: New Product Development

6.4.2: Capacity Expansions

6.4.3: Mergers and Acquisitions



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: Toray Industries Inc.

7.2: Solvay

7.3: Celanese

7.4: SABIC

7.5: BASF SE

7.6: DuPont

7.7: LANXESS

7.8: Hanwha Corporation

7.9: RTP Company

