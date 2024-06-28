3-Hour Virtual Seminar on Risk Based Approach to IT Infrastructure Qualification, Compliance & Control (ON-DEMAND)

Dublin, June 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "3-Hour Virtual Seminar on Risk Based Approach to IT Infrastructure Qualification, Compliance & Control" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



FDA's recent focus on data integrity during computer system validation inspections and audits has brought this issue to the forefront of importance for compliance of systems used in regulated industries. These include all systems that "touch" product, meaning they are used to create, collect, analyze, manage, transfer and report data regulated by FDA. All structured data, including databases, and unstructured data, including documents, spreadsheets, presentations, images, audio and video files, amongst others, must be managed and maintained with integrity throughout their entire life cycle.



We will explore the best practices and strategic approach for evaluating computer systems used in the conduct FDA-regulated activities anddetermining the level of potential risk, should they fail, on data integrity, process and product quality, and consumer/patient safety. We will walk through the System Development Life Cycle (SDLC) approach to validation, based on risk assessment, and will also discuss 21 CFR Part 11 and the importance of managing electronic records and signatures appropriately.



We will cover the approach for validating/qualifying infrastructure components to FDA-regulated systems, including cloud-based servers and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions. A different approach is required for auditing and performing Installation Qualification (IQ) for systems supported by these vendors.



We will also walk through the entire set of essential policies and procedures, as well as other supporting documentation and activities that must be developed and followed to ensure compliance. We will provide an overview of practices to prepare for an FDA inspection, and will also touch on the importance of auditing vendors of computer system hardware, software, tools and utilities, and services.



Finally, we will provide an overview of industry best practices, with a focus on data integrity and risk assessment, that can be leveraged to assist in all your GxP work.



Who Should Attend:



This webinar is intended for those involved in planning, execution and support of computer system validation activities, working in the FDA-regulated industries, including pharmaceutical, medical device, biologics, tobacco and tobacco-related products (e-liquids, e-cigarettes, pouch tobacco, cigars, etc.). Functions that are applicable include research and development, manufacturing, Quality Control, distribution, clinical testing and management, sample labeling, adverse events management and post-marketing surveillance.



Examples of who will benefit from this webinar include:

Information Technology Analysts

Information Technology Developers and Testers

QC/QA Managers and Analysts

Analytical Chemists

Compliance and Audit Managers

Laboratory Managers

Automation Analysts

Manufacturing Specialists and Managers

Supply Chain Specialists and Managers

Regulatory Affairs Specialists

Regulatory Submissions Specialists

Clinical Data Analysts

Clinical Data Managers

Clinical Trial Sponsors

Computer System Validation Specialists

GMP Training Specialists

Business Stakeholders/Subject Matter Experts

Business System/Application Testers

Key Topics Covered:

Learn how to identify "GxP" Systems

Discuss the Computer System Validation (CSV) approach based on FDA requirements

Learn about Computer Software Assurance (CSA) and how this approach may streamline your validation work

Learn about cloud service and SaaS providers and the best approach for conducting a vendor audit and performing Installation Qualification (IQ) for validation

Learn about the System Development Life Cycle (SDLC) approach to validation

Discuss the best practices for documenting computer system validation efforts, including requirements, design, development, testing and operational maintenance procedures

Understand how to maintain a system in a validated state through the system's entire life cycle

Learn how to assure the integrity of data that supports GxP work

Discuss the importance of "GxP" documentation that complies with FDA requirements

Learn about the policies and procedures needed to support your validation process and ongoing maintenance of your systems in a validated state

Understand the key components of 21 CFR Part 11 compliance for electronic records and signatures

Know the regulatory influences that lead to FDA's current thinking at any given time

Learn how to conduct a risk assessment on computer systems that will provide the basis for developing a validation rationale

Understand the need to include an assessment of a computer system's size, complexity, business criticality, GAMP 5 category and risk, should it fail, to develop a cohesive and comprehensive validation rationale

Learn how to best prepare for an FDA inspection or audit of a GxP computer system

Understand the importance of performing a thorough vendor audit to ensure oversight to the products and services they deliver

Finally, understand the industry best practices that will enable you to optimize your approach to validation and compliance, based on risk assessment, to ensure data integrity is maintained throughout the entire data life cycle

Speakers



Carolyn Troiano



Carolyn Troiano has more than 30 years of experience in computer system validation in the pharmaceutical, medical device, animal health, tobacco and other FDA-regulated industries. She is currently an independent consultant, advising companies on computer system validation and large-scale IT system implementation projects.



During her career, Carolyn worked directly, or on a consulting basis, for many of the larger pharmaceutical companies in the US and Europe. She developed validation programs and strategies back in the mid-1980s, when the first FDA guidebook was published on the subject, and collaborated with FDA and other industry representatives on 21 CFR Part 11, the FDA's electronic record/electronic signature regulation.



Carolyn has participated in industry conferences. She is currently active in the PMI, AITP, and RichTech, and volunteers for the PMI's Educational Fund as a project management instructor for non-profit organizations.



