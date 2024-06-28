Global Sports Betting & Lotteries Industry Research Report 2024-2029 - Growing Demand for Betting, Easing Regulations, Rising Per Capita Disposable Income

Dublin, June 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Sports Betting & Lotteries - Industry Market Research Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares
The industry has endured severe turbulence through 2023, especially during the pandemic. Growing demand for betting, easing regulations and rising per capita disposable income buoyed the industry. Even so, the pandemic cratered demand in 2020, causing the industry to drop at an expected CAGR of 0.7% to $242 billion through the current period. The industry has recovered, growing 2.8% in 2023 as restrictions subside. Profit will also recover from the downturn, jumping to 14.1%.
