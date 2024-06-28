United States Power Tool Manufacturing Market Report 2024-2029 Featuring Analysis of Stanley Black & Decker, Makita Corp, Snap-On, and Emerson Electric Co

Dublin, June 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Power Tool Manufacturing in the US - Industry Market Research Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.

Makita Corp

Snap-On Inc.

Emerson Electric Co.

Manufacturers have faced ups and downs, primarily because of the pandemic and its aftermath. Power tools are heavily tied to construction activity and residential construction boomed in 2020 amid a low housing stock. During this time, the consumer market blossomed as people were bored at home and undertook do-it-yourself (DIY) home improvement projects. Even so, nonresidential construction slumped as business sentiment was down.

As economic conditions improved, the construction market took a hit as rising interest rates delayed projects for the time being. Overall, industry revenue has grown at a CAGR of 0.1% over the past five years, including an estimated 2% slump in 2023, totalling $4.2 billion. Profit is set to fall to 6% as raw material prices have skyrocketed.



Key Topics Covered



ABOUT THIS INDUSTRY

Industry Definition

Main Activities

Similar Industries

Additional Resources

INDUSTRY AT A GLANCE



INDUSTRY PERFORMANCE

Executive Summary

Key External Drivers

Current Performance

Industry Outlook

Industry Life Cycle

PRODUCTS & MARKETS

Supply Chain

Products & Services

Demand Determinants

Major Markets

International Trade

Business Locations

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Market Share Concentration

Key Success Factors

Cost Structure Benchmarks

Basis of Competition

Barriers to Entry

Industry Globalization

MAJOR COMPANIES



OPERATING CONDITIONS

Capital Intensity

Technology & Systems

Revenue Volatility

Regulation & Policy

Industry Assistance

KEY STATISTICS

Industry Data

Annual Change

Key Ratios

JARGON & GLOSSARY

