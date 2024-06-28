United States Power Tool Manufacturing Market Report 2024-2029 Featuring Analysis of Stanley Black & Decker, Makita Corp, Snap-On, and Emerson Electric Co

Dublin, June 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Power Tool Manufacturing in the US - Industry Market Research Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:
- Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.
- Makita Corp
- Snap-On Inc.
- Emerson Electric Co.
Manufacturers have faced ups and downs, primarily because of the pandemic and its aftermath. Power tools are heavily tied to construction activity and residential construction boomed in 2020 amid a low housing stock. During this time, the consumer market blossomed as people were bored at home and undertook do-it-yourself (DIY) home improvement projects. Even so, nonresidential construction slumped as business sentiment was down.
As economic conditions improved, the construction market took a hit as rising interest rates delayed projects for the time being. Overall, industry revenue has grown at a CAGR of 0.1% over the past five years, including an estimated 2% slump in 2023, totalling $4.2 billion. Profit is set to fall to 6% as raw material prices have skyrocketed.
Key Topics Covered
ABOUT THIS INDUSTRY
- Industry Definition
- Main Activities
- Similar Industries
- Additional Resources
INDUSTRY AT A GLANCE
INDUSTRY PERFORMANCE
- Executive Summary
- Key External Drivers
- Current Performance
- Industry Outlook
- Industry Life Cycle
PRODUCTS & MARKETS
- Supply Chain
- Products & Services
- Demand Determinants
- Major Markets
- International Trade
- Business Locations
COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
- Market Share Concentration
- Key Success Factors
- Cost Structure Benchmarks
- Basis of Competition
- Barriers to Entry
- Industry Globalization
MAJOR COMPANIES
OPERATING CONDITIONS
- Capital Intensity
- Technology & Systems
- Revenue Volatility
- Regulation & Policy
- Industry Assistance
KEY STATISTICS
- Industry Data
- Annual Change
- Key Ratios
JARGON & GLOSSARY
