Midwives & Doulas in the US: Market Analysis and Forecast 2024-2029 - Increased Funding from the Government and Private Insurers Supporting Market Growth

Dublin, June 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Midwives & Doulas in the US - Industry Market Research Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.
For women of childbearing age and their families, midwives and doulas are becoming a more mainstream alternative to OB-GYNs in providing pregnancy, labor and postpartum services, with the majority of women choosing a certified nurse midwife (CNM) over other midwives. Doulas are also growing in acceptance, hired to collaborate with medically trained providers.
COVID-19 accelerated the need for services as health fears drove expectant parents to seek services delivered in-home or at a birthing center. In some states, rising demand for midwives has facilitated changes in Medicaid reimbursement rates, supporting profit growth. Some states are including reimbursements for doulas as well. As a result of increased funding from the government and private insurers, industry-wide revenue has been growing at a CAGR of 3.1% over the past five years and totalled $5.2 billion in 2023, when revenue jumped by an estimated 1.5%.
Key Topics Covered
ABOUT THIS INDUSTRY
- Industry Definition
- Main Activities
- Similar Industries
- Additional Resources
INDUSTRY AT A GLANCE
INDUSTRY PERFORMANCE
- Executive Summary
- Key External Drivers
- Current Performance
- Industry Outlook
- Industry Life Cycle
PRODUCTS & MARKETS
- Supply Chain
- Products & Services
- Demand Determinants
- Major Markets
- International Trade
- Business Locations
COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
- Market Share Concentration
- Key Success Factors
- Cost Structure Benchmarks
- Basis of Competition
- Barriers to Entry
- Industry Globalization
MAJOR COMPANIES
OPERATING CONDITIONS
- Capital Intensity
- Technology & Systems
- Revenue Volatility
- Regulation & Policy
- Industry Assistance
KEY STATISTICS
- Industry Data
- Annual Change
- Key Ratios
JARGON & GLOSSARY
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/byd06k
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.