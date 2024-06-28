Golf Pride and Stephen Curry’s UNDERRATED Golf Drop Limited Edition Grip Kit Promoting Equity, Access and Opportunity in the Game

Pinehurst, NC., June 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Golf Pride, an industry leader in innovation and golf performance equipment, has collaborated with Stephen Curry and his UNDERRATED Golf brand on a limited-edition grip kit that exemplifies their shared commitment to making golf more accessible to young athletes in often overlooked communities. Over the past two seasons, UNDERRATED Golf has hosted 10 tournaments throughout the US. In that time, UNDERRATED Golf in partnership with its brand partners who understand the vision, help junior athlete golfers gain access to great courses and create a special and inclusive environment.



Purchases of the kit support UNDERRATED Golf and its mission to provide greater equity, access and opportunity to student athletes and balance participation in the sport to reflect our society. There are only 8,200 of the beautifully designed and individually numbered kits available around the world, an homage to Stephen’s 82 game NBA season. Each kit includes 14 Stephen Curry designed MCC Plus4™ grips, a one-of-a-kind ball marker and collector’s display.



Available in standard and midsize options, the grips were designed with Curry’s input with his “SC” logo serving as the texture in the upper hand and the UNDERRATED three-star logo front-and-center, a visual reference to his brand’s mission. The 8,200 individually numbered kits ($249.99) are only available while supplies last at www.golfpride.com.



“Stephen Curry is without question a legend in the game of basketball, but through UNDERRATED his legacy and impact on the game of golf has the potential to benefit generations to come,” said James Ledford, President of Golf Pride. "This marks our first collaboration with a global icon of this stature, and working side-by-side with Stephen to bring this concept to life has been both exciting and motivating for our team. Golf Pride is committed to actively investing in initiatives that ensure the future of our sport is strong and will make golf more accessible and inclusive to larger, more diverse audiences.”



The two brands initially announced a partnership in 2023, with Golf Pride investing to help fund college scholarships, employment internships and other experience-based opportunities for UNDERRATED Golf athletes.



“I have played Golf Pride grips for many years and am pleased to have another partner who fully embraces the vision of UNDERRATED Golf,” said Curry. “I’m extremely proud to have played a part in designing such a unique experience and what it means for the continued growth of golf in our local

communities.”



UNDERRATED Golf is committed to ushering in opportunities for student-athletes to showcase their talent in the game of golf. This work is a gateway for young, underrepresented golfers to unveil their extraordinary abilities and compete on renowned courses across the country. UNDERRATED Golf believes that all people, regardless of their race, ethnicity or gender, should have the access and resources they need to play golf. Their work is dedicated to creating initiatives for youth from underrepresented communities to pursue the sport and realize their potential.



Similarly, Golf Pride is committed to ensuring diversity, equity and inclusion are at the forefront of their initiatives and partnerships. Beyond the relationship with UNDERRATED Golf, in 2023 the brand launched its women’s equity platform designed to drive visibility of female golfers by highlighting their stories, journeys, and contributions to the game.



For more information about UNDERRATED Golf, please visit underrated.golf, and for Golf Pride, please visit golfpride.com or follow the brand on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.



ABOUT UNDERRATED GOLF

Stephen Curry founded UNDERRATED Golf to provide equity, access and opportunity to deserving student-athletes from underserved communities who may not otherwise be exposed to the full benefits of the sport. The mission is to increase the participation of competitive golfers from diverse backgrounds, and to engage corporate partners for mentoring, networking and visibility. The program is also addressing the gender gap in golf by providing female players with the same opportunities as their male counterparts. Players receive valuable exposure to collegiate golf programs and potential NIL partners, along with training, equipment, leadership panels and other benefits provided by tour sponsors. The UNDERRATED Tour plans to expand throughout the U.S. and globally, further diversifying the pool of junior, collegiate and professional players around the world.



ABOUT GOLF PRIDE

Since its founding in 1949, Golf Pride has become synonymous with the highest quality performance equipment in golf. Today, from its Global Innovation Center (GIC) in Pinehurst, NC, Golf Pride continues to lead in grip innovation by continuing to obsess over the only connection between our golfers’ hands and the club. That’s why more than 80% of the world’s highest performing golfers choose Golf Pride. For professionals, top amateurs and recreational golfers of all skill levels, Golf Pride sets the standard – in performance and design. To learn more about Golf Pride, go to golfpride.com.



ABOUT UNDERRATED

UNDERRATED is an inspiring lifestyle brand with a mission to empower underrated and underrepresented individuals all over the world. With a passion for celebrating the underdog, UNDERRATED echoes this message across three main categories including experiences, media and physical product. The brand, which was established by Stephen Curry in 2019, draws on the revered NBA Champion’s personal story as an underappreciated three-star athlete in high school who always stood in the shadows of his peers. As a powerful culmination of this inspiring journey to the top, UNDERRATED is committed to opening doors for often-overlooked student-athletes by developing impactful basketball programming, and fostering a platform for visibility through the UNDERRATED Championships, which create opportunities for players to be recognized by key figures. Based in the Bay Area, UNDERRATED is a mindset, a motivation, a calling, a compliment. For more information, please visit www.stayunderrated.com, and connect on social media via Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.



ABOUT EATON

Golf Pride is a division of EATON, whose mission is to improve the quality of life and the environment

using power management technologies and services. We provide sustainable solutions that help our customers effectively manage electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power – more safely, more efficiently, and more reliably. For more information, visit www.eaton.com.







