Production report for May 2024

Oslo, 28 June 2024



April 2024 May 2024 Operated Boepd (1) Boepd (1) Boepd (1) Bopd (2) Colombia 675 458 661 443 Argentina 1,903 296 1,662 284 Total operated 2,578 754 2,323 727 Total equity 1,267 425 1,154 411

(1) Barrels of oil equivalents per day (includes liquid and gas)

(2) Barrels of oil per day (represents only liquids)

[boepd]: barrels of oil equivalents per day (includes liquid and gas)

[Operated]: 100% field production operated by Interoil

[Equity] : Interoil’s share production net of royalties.

Comments

Interoil’s total daily average operated production in May decreased by 255 boepd compared with previous month. This reduction is mainly coming from the Argentinean fields whereas Colombia continues experiencing a slight reduction of flows in lined with production forecast.

In Argentina, the operated production had 255 boepd reduction. The reopening pulling program in the Santa Cruz wells is still ongoing as programmed. In Mata Magallanes Oeste (MMO), the monthly average production reached 31 bopd.

In Colombia, production in Puli C decreased 3 boepd because of the natural depletion experienced on the flowing wells in Mana, Rio Opia and Ambrosia Fields. In the same line, the Vikingo production experienced a production reduction of around 13 bopd as its downhole equipment might be experiencing an accelerated worn-out due to its current working parameters.

The exploration campaign in Altair and LLA-47 blocks remains on hold pending approval from local authorities. Conversations with the ANH concerning the formal approval is still on hold waiting for the new authorities to take position.

Additional information

Further details about production performance are shown in the document attached. The two graphs and tables show operated and equity production of oil and gas respectively and by country. Operated production is defined as total output from fields operated by Interoil. Equity production is Interoil’s share of production net of royalties.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.



***************************

Please direct any further questions to ir@interoil.no

Interoil Exploration and Production ASA is a Norwegian based exploration and production company - listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with focus on Latin America. The Company is operator and license holder of several production and exploration assets in Colombia and Argentina with headquarter in Oslo.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachment