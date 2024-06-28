Art Share 002 (ARTX: BAC1EU) Announces Delay in Annual Report Publication

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND, SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER STATE OR JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.

ART SHARE 002 S.A.

16, rue E. Ruppert, L-2453 Luxembourg

Grand Duchy of Luxembourg

R.C.S.L: B273672

Ticker: BAC1EU

For Immediate Release





Luxembourg, 28 June 2024

Art Share 002 (ARTX: BAC1EU), the sole owner of the artwork “Three Studies for Portrait of George Dyer, 1963” by Francis Bacon (the “Artwork”), and a company listed on the ARTEX Global Market (formerly Artex MTF, “ARTEX GM”), hereby informs its shareholders of a delay in the publication of its annual audited financial statements, management report and responsibility statements for the financial year ending 31 December 2023 (the “Financial Statements”).

After consulting with its auditors, the Company has decided to slightly defer the release of the Financial Statements to allow sufficient time for the audit process. No irregularities and no material adverse developments are expected. The audit is expected to be finalised on 28 June 2024 and shall be published as soon as possible together with the results of the annual general meeting of shareholders regarding the approval of the Financial Statements. Notwithstanding the delay, the Company will ensure that the Financial Statements will be approved and filed with the Luxembourg trade and companies register in due time as provided for by the Luxembourg law of 10 August 1915 on commercial companies.

The publication date of the Financial Statements will be anticipated via a further announcement within the next days.

The Company will continue to make announcements as and when there are developments that requirement announcement in accordance with its obligations under the rules of ARTEX GM.

About Art Share 002 S.A.

The Company is a public limited liability company (société anonyme) incorporated under the laws of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg existing as a securitisation undertaking (organisme de titrisation) within the meaning of the law of 22 March 2004 on securitisation, as amended (the “Securitisation Law”). It has been set-up to acquire risks associated with the Artwork, financed through the issuance of class B shares whose value depends on such risks in accordance with the Securitisation Law allowing investors to indirectly invest in the Artwork.

Art Share 002 is managed by a board of directors who are Mrs Ursula Schmidt, Mr Edouard de Burlet and Mr Ronan Le Bouc.

For further details relating to the contents of this announcement, please contact:

Investor Relations - Investor-relations@artshare002.com

Press contacts

Aliénor Miens | Alienor.miens@margie.fr | +33 (0)6 64 32 81 75

Bertrand Chambenois | Bertrand.chambenois@margie.fr | +33 (0)6 11 84 34 92

Notes:

This announcement includes information that is inside information as defined in Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No.596/2014. The person responsible for arranging for the release of this announcement on behalf of ART SHARE 002 is Edouard de Burlet, Director.

Legal Entity Identifier: 254900OEKYEX6EFPVO79.

